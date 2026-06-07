Vegas-Carolina Stanley Cup Final by the numbers through 3 games

This is the fifth Stanley Cup Final over the past 45 years to have each of the first three games decided by a goal.

A new exchange of fire with Iran in the Gulf tests the fragile ceasefireAt least 12 people shot at an Ohio festival and a search for suspects is still ongoing, police sayJudge tosses Kennedy Center suit against musician who canceled Christmas Eve showSenior British royals gather as King Charles' nephew marries nurse Harriet SperlingAP Entertainment WireViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsRaccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floorA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraAccessorize with earplugs at this summer's concerts so you can enjoy more music in the futureAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionWorld Cup stadiums earn prestigious certifications as green buildings before matches beginEbola outbreak in Central Africa could reach 20,000 cases without strong public health measuresBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itSome people tape their mouths shut at night.

Doctors wish they wouldn'tFlower gardens endure hot, dry summers better if you choose these plantsPope Leo XIV urges Spain to stop fanning flames of polarization on first papal visit in 15 yearsSolo en AP: Bajo la catedral de Notre Dame, una"excavación del siglo" halla 1.700 años de historiaCuba to open hotel sector to management by Cubans at home and abroad after chains leave islandAt least 12 people shot at an Ohio festival and a search for suspects is still ongoing, police sayJudge tosses Kennedy Center suit against musician who canceled Christmas Eve showSenior British royals gather as King Charles' nephew marries nurse Harriet SperlingAP Entertainment WireViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsRaccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floorA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraAccessorize with earplugs at this summer's concerts so you can enjoy more music in the futureAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionWorld Cup stadiums earn prestigious certifications as green buildings before matches beginEbola outbreak in Central Africa could reach 20,000 cases without strong public health measuresBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itSome people tape their mouths shut at night.

Doctors wish they wouldn'tFlower gardens endure hot, dry summers better if you choose these plantsPope Leo XIV urges Spain to stop fanning flames of polarization on first papal visit in 15 yearsSolo en AP: Bajo la catedral de Notre Dame, una"excavación del siglo" halla 1.700 años de historia





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Brayden Mcnabb Mitch Marner Carolina Hurricanes NC State Wire North Carolina NHL Nevada Stanley Cup NV State Wire NHL Hockey Sports Brad Marchand Nikolaj Ehlers Las Vegas Maurice Richard Frank Foyston Stanley Cup Finals

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