Vegas, Carolina give conference trophies cold shoulder, but someone has to lose the Stanley Cup

Neither the Hurricanes nor the Golden Knights touched their conference championship trophies, meaning the superstition must fail for one team.

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The Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes both steered clear of their conference championship trophies because of a superstition, but it can't work out for both of them. There's a longstanding tradition that you should never touch a conference championship trophy — the Prince of Wales Trophy for the Eastern Conference and the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl for the Western Conference — because they're not the ultimate prize. The Stanley Cup is.

Of course, there are many examples of teams not touching the Cup and losing or grabbing a big handful of a conference trophy and winning it. But it's kind of weird with the Golden Knights and Hurricanes because they have the same records when it comes to touching or not touching a conference trophy. Let's start with Vegas.

Captain Mark Stone steered clear of touching the Clarence Campbell Bowl, much like he did in 2023 when Vegas went on to beat theBut, in 2018, when the Golden Knights made it to the Cup Final in their inaugural season, de facto captain Deryk Engelland not only touched it but picked it up and skated it around. So, for those keeping score at home, Vegas is 1-1 in Cup Finals, losing when they touched the trophy and winning when they didn't.

Now, this is also Carolina's third trip to the Final in franchise history, the first of which came in 2002. The Carolina Hurricanes didn't tempt fate by putting their hands all over the Prince of Wales Trophy.in five games, but it could have less to do with trophy-touching voodoo and more to do with Detroit having one of the best rosters in NHL history.

, then-captain Rod Brind'Amour did not touch the trophy, and the Canes went on to beat the Edmonton Oilers for the Stanley Cup.





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