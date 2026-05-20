Veganism and Vitamin B12 Deficiency: The Case of Georgina Owen

This news article discusses the death of Georgina Owen, a vegan student who died from a vitamin B12 deficiency. It explores the potential dangers of a vegan diet, including the risk of vitamin deficiencies and the importance of taking supplements.

The death of Georgina Owen, a 21-year-old university student from Essex, has sparked concerns about the safety of the plant-based diet. Owen, who had been vegan for three years due to environmental concerns, was found dead while suffering from delusional beliefs linked to a vitamin B12 deficiency.

An inquest heard that her death was a result of a vitamin B12 deficiency triggered by her vegan diet. This tragic case has reignited the debate surrounding the safety of veganism, a diet that has seen a surge in popularity in recent years. Experts warn that while a vegan diet can offer health benefits, it can also lead to vitamin deficiencies, particularly vitamin B12, which is not found in plant-based foods.

Owen's case highlights the importance of taking vitamin B12 supplements, as deficiency can lead to neurological symptoms such as anxiety, depression, and even psychosis. The NHS advises that vegans take a daily vitamin B12 supplement, as it is crucial for blood vessel and brain function. The coroner concluded that Owen's death was caused by a vitamin B12 deficiency, which led to her suffering from anxiety and psychiatric manifestations.

Experts also warn that pregnant women are at a higher risk of developing vitamin B12 deficiency, as they are more likely to have low levels in the first place. Research has shown that vegan diets can potentially be dangerous for pregnant women, increasing the risk of pregnancy complications, low birth weight, pre-eclampsia, and miscarriages.

Beyond vitamin B12, a vegan diet can also lead to deficiencies in calcium, zinc, and high-quality protein, which can result in malnutrition and irreversible nerve damage in children. The popularity of veganism has also been linked to the rise in the consumption of dairy alternatives such as oat and almond milk, which are now consumed by a third of Britons.

Government figures have revealed that nearly half of all girls aged 11 to 18 have an iron deficiency, highlighting the potential health risks associated with relying solely on plant-based milk alternatives. Experts warn against putting children on a vegan diet, as it can lead to nutritional deficiencies and long-term health problems.





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Veganism Vitamin B12 Deficiency Vegan Diet Nutritional Deficiencies Mental Health Pregnancy Children Iron Deficiency

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