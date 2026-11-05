Veeraswamy Sues Crown Estate to Save Historic Regent Street Restaurant

Veeraswamy launches legal battle against the Crown Estate to prevent eviction from its Regent Street home. The landmark Indian restaurant claims the landlord shows bias against its cuisine during refurbishment plans.

Veeraswamy, recognized as the oldest Indian restaurant in the United Kingdom, has initiated legal proceedings to prevent its eviction from a historic building on Regent Street. The legal action is directed at the Crown Estate, the landlord that manages properties on behalf of King Charles. The restaurant asserts that the eviction notice is driven by prejudice against its culinary heritage rather than legitimate building concerns.

The dispute centers on Victory House, the landmark structure near Piccadilly Circus that has housed Veeraswamy since 1926. This establishment has served high-profile patrons including Princess Anne, Lord David Cameron, and Mahatat Gandhi. The Crown Estate communicated in 2024 that it would not renew the lease, citing a need for comprehensive refurbishment. This decision follows a period where the building contained vacant office space due to flood damage.

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Crown Estate Refurbishment Demands

The Crown Estate maintains that the entire premises requires a full renovation and that the current restaurant entrance obstructs necessary construction work. The landlord argues that knocking through the entrance area would create an additional 11 square metres of usable space. They contend that without its own dedicated entrance, the restaurant cannot legally operate, and the space must be converted into office space. Demand for such office space in the West End has increased rapidly since the pandemic.

Ranjit Mathrani, a former investment banker who chairs MW Eat, the parent company of Veeraswamy, is challenging the decision at the Central London County Court. He stated that the landlord claimed it would be unsafe to carry out renovations while the restaurant remained in place. Mathrani believes the ultimate goal is to secure higher rents from office tenants rather than addressing structural needs.

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Allegations of Culinary Bias

Mathrani has explicitly accused the landlord of showing insufficient regard for the restaurant's tradition and background. He questioned whether the Crown Estate would take the same stance had the establishment served more traditional British cuisine. He specifically asked if the landlord would have acted similarly toward Gordon Ramsay, a chef known for British-centric menus. The Crown Estate strongly refuted these allegations, stating they proudly support a diverse dining offer across their West End portfolio.

The landlord also claims that restrictions on the listed building prevent any alternative entrance for the restaurant. Mathrani disputes this, arguing that other options were never seriously considered. He stated that the estate refused to allow the restaurant to continue trading until a new site could be found, a move that could force the business to shut down permanently.

Financial Disputes and Counteroffers

MW Eat has proposed several alternatives to resolve the conflict without closing the restaurant. The company offered to pay the same rents the estate would have collected from office tenants. They also offered to buy a 35-year lease for the whole building and carry out the refurbishment works themselves. These offers were reportedly rejected by the landlord.

The financial disparity between the parties is significant. Mr. Mathrani noted that the estate offered compensation of £500,000. While this amount is 20 per cent more than the statutory requirement, he complained it is only a fraction of the £5 million required for a relocation. This shortfall raises concerns about the feasibility of moving such a historic institution to a new location.

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High-Profile Support for Veeraswamy

Top chefs including Raymond Blanc, Michel Roux Jr, and Michael Caines have publicly called on the Crown Estate to engage in meaningful dialogue. They urged the landlord to act responsibly to save the restaurant. The chefs added that the restaurant's rightful home is in Victory House. They described converting the establishment into offices as a sacrilege.

The chefs argued that losing Veeraswamy would represent a profound loss for London's restaurant scene and the capital's tourism industry. The vast majority of Regent Street is owned by the Crown Estate, which is held by King Charles during his reign. It is important to note that this is not his private property. He does not manage or make decisions about its assets. The estate pays its profits to the Treasury, which in turn provides a percentage to the royal family in the form of the Sovereign Grant.