Veeraswamy Restaurant Launches Legal Battle Against Crown Estate Eviction

The UK's oldest Indian restaurant challenges the Crown Estate's refusal to renew its Regent Street lease, alleging bias and fighting for its historic home amidst a major refurbishment dispute.

Veeraswamy, the oldest Indian restaurant in the United Kingdom, has initiated a formal legal challenge against the Crown Estate to prevent eviction from its historic premises on Regent Street. The dispute centers on the landlord's decision not to renew the lease for Victory House, the landmark building where the restaurant has operated since 1926, citing the need for comprehensive refurbishment. Ranjit Mathrani, chair of Veeraswamy's parent company MW Eat, argues that the eviction is motivated by a desire to convert the space into high-demand office space rather than genuine structural necessities.

Legal Challenge and Landlord Demands

Mr. Mathrani is contesting the decision at the Central London County Court, asserting that the Crown Estate has failed to respect the culinary heritage of the establishment. The landlord claims that renovation works are unsafe while the restaurant remains in place and that an additional 11 square meters of space can be created by removing the restaurant's entrance area. The Crown Estate maintains that without its own entrance, the venue cannot function as a restaurant, necessitating its conversion into office space to meet rising commercial demand in the West End.

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Accusations of Cultural Bias

Ranjit Mathrani has accused the Crown Estate of showing insufficient regard for Veeraswamy's tradition and background, suggesting that the landlord would have acted differently if the establishment served more traditional British cuisine. He questioned whether the same stance would have been taken against high-profile British chef Gordon Ramsay, implying a bias against Indian culinary heritage. The Crown Estate strongly refutes these suggestions, stating that it proudly maintains a diverse dining offer across its West End portfolio that reflects the diversity of London itself.

Financial Offers and Compensation Disputes

MW Eat has proposed alternative solutions to avoid the restaurant's closure, including paying the same rent the estate would collect from office tenants or purchasing a 35-year lease for the entire building to conduct refurbishment independently. The Crown Estate has offered compensation of 500,000 pounds, which is 20 percent higher than the statutory amount. However, Mr. Mathrani contends that this sum is a fraction of the 5 million pounds required for relocation, warning that the current offer may force the business to shut down entirely.

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Support from Culinary Industry Leaders

High-profile chefs including Raymond Blanc, Michel Roux Jr, and Michael Caines have publicly called on the Crown Estate to engage in meaningful dialogue to save the restaurant. These industry leaders argue that converting the establishment into offices would be a sacrilege and a profound loss for both London's restaurant scene and its tourism industry. They emphasize that Veeraswamy's rightful home is in Victory House, where it has attracted notable figures such as Princess Anne, Lord David Cameron, and Mahatma Gandhi since its inception.

Historical Context and Next Steps

Veeraswamy has served acclaimed curries on the first floor of the Regent Street site since 1926, maintaining a continuous presence for nearly a century. The building, part of a vast property collection managed by the Crown Estate on behalf of King Charles, has suffered from vacant office space following a flood, which the landlord cites as a catalyst for the refurbishment. Mr. Mathrani asserts that the estate refused to allow trading until a new site was found, potentially leaving loyal staff redundant, as no serious consideration was given to alternative entrances despite listed building restrictions.