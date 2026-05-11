Vauxhall Astra GS Deal: £12,000 Discount at Perrys Vauxhall

Perrys Vauxhall offers a pre-registered Astra GS for £20,495, saving £12,000. This nearly-new family hatchback includes premium GS trim features and a efficient 1.2-litre engine.

Perrys Vauxhall is currently offering a significant price reduction on a specific pre-registered Vauxhall Astra GS model. The dealership has listed this particular example for £20,495, representing a substantial saving of £12,000 compared to its original manufacturer list price.

This deal targets buyers seeking a well-equipped family hatchback without paying the full retail rate. The vehicle in question is not an entry-level variant but features the premium GS trim, which includes desirable comfort and technology upgrades typically reserved for more expensive specifications.

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Key Specifications and Equipment

The Astra GS is powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that delivers 130bhp. This power unit is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, providing a reliable driving experience for daily commutes and longer journeys. The official fuel economy rating for this configuration is 48.7mpg.

In independent testing by Auto Express, the Astra achieved a real-world fuel consumption figure of 43.5mpg during a group test against competitors like the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla. The car finished in second place in that comparison, demonstrating respectable efficiency and performance relative to its rivals.

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Performance and Driving Dynamics

Acceleration from 0 to 62mph takes 9.7 seconds, which the manufacturer considers adequate for everyday driving conditions. The ride quality is designed to be comfortable in urban environments and predictable when navigating country roads. These characteristics make it a suitable choice for families prioritizing practicality over high-performance driving dynamics.

The GS trim level adds a suite of equipment that enhances both comfort and safety. Features include heated seats, a heated steering wheel, LED headlights with high-beam assist, and adaptive cruise control. These amenities contribute to a higher level of standard specification compared to base models.

Understanding Pre-Registration Status

The significant discount is directly linked to the car's pre-registered status. In the UK car market, dealers often register vehicles to themselves or associated entities to meet manufacturer volume targets. These cars are then sold as nearly-new with minimal delivery mileage, reflecting their technical status as second-hand vehicles.

This specific discount of £12,000 suggests that Perrys Vauxhall is keen to clear stock of this well-specified variant. While the car has had at least one registered keeper, the discount is intended to offset the implications for future resale value and warranty start dates.

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Market Context and Competitor Analysis

The Vauxhall Astra competes directly with established rivals such as the Ford Focus, Volkswagen Golf, Honda Civic, and Toyota Corolla. At the offered price of £20,495, the GS trim undercuts many competitors while offering a high level of standard equipment. This positions it as a strong value proposition for budget-conscious buyers.

However, potential buyers must consider that pre-registered stock may not qualify for all new-car finance incentives. Additionally, the choice of colour and specific options is limited to what is currently in stock at the Perrys Vauxhall location.

Important Considerations for Buyers

Consumers should be aware that the warranty period may have started when the dealer registered the vehicle. It is essential to confirm how much warranty cover remains before purchasing. Similarly, buyers should ensure that all equipment functions correctly and that there is no damage to the vehicle.

Being the second owner on the registration document may affect future trade-in offers. However, the initial substantial discount can often offset the depreciation associated with this status. Stock-based deals are limited and may end once the specific car is sold.