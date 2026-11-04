Vaundy Dominates Japan Charts With Shiwaawase Rise

Vaundy's Shiwaawase climbs to No. 3 on the Japan Hot 100 driven by strong film tie-ins and streaming growth, while EBiDAN and NGT48 secure top spots.

Vaundy secured the third position on the Japan Hot 100, marking a significant upward trajectory for the track Shiwaawase. The song moved up three spots from number seven to number three, propelled by a robust 4.4 percent increase in total chart points from the previous week. This climb highlights the enduring popularity of the track following its initial release and strong association with a major cinematic release.

Chart Performance and Metric Breakdown

The song's ascent to the third position was supported by substantial growth across multiple consumption metrics. Karaoke points surged by an impressive 22.1 percent, indicating strong public engagement and cover versions. Radio airplay also saw significant momentum, rising 21.2 percent to further boost the track's overall standing.

Also read Jaxon Smith-Njigba Dominates Seahawks Offense Amid Historic 2026 Season

Video views increased by 7.7 percent, while streaming numbers grew by 2.7 percent during the reporting period. These combined gains demonstrate the song's resilience and multi-platform appeal, allowing it to maintain relevance in a highly competitive market. The data reflects a diverse listener base engaging with the content through various digital and traditional channels.

EBiDAN and Boy Band Dominance

EBiDAN secured the second position on the chart with the track Yes Tokyo, climbing from number four to number two. The five-member boy band has now achieved two number one hits on the chart, previously topping the rankings with Bakuretsu Aishiteru. Yes Tokyo performed exceptionally well, placing number two on both the video and streaming categories.

Advertisement

The group's consistent performance underscores their strong market presence and dedicated fanbase. Their ability to generate high engagement across video and streaming platforms has been key to their rapid rise in the rankings. This achievement cements their status as a leading act in the current Japanese music landscape.

Single Sales and New Debuts

NGT48 debuted at number five with Kaze no Kataomoi, the title song of their twelfth single released on October 28. The single sold 83,457 copies, leading the sales charts for the group. This strong debut indicates robust initial demand from fans and a solid foundation for future chart performance.

ROIROM also entered the rankings at number seven with MISTIA, released on the same day. As the group's first single, it secured the second position in sales with 62,271 copies sold. The simultaneous release of these singles highlights the active release schedule and strong consumer interest in idol group music.

Additional Chart Movements and Details

Other notable movements include TravisYAO moving up from number twelve to number eight with Arifureta Sekai no Hate ni. Mrs. GREEN APPLE edged up to number nine with Brand New, which also placed number five on the streaming chart. Macaroni Empitsu climbed from number twenty to number fourteen with Unmei Sagashi.

Advertisement

RADWIMPS debuted at number thirty-four with Shabadaba, a theme song starring Satomi Ishihara that reached number seven on downloads. GENERATIONS from EXILE TRIBE bowed at number thirty-eight with VIBE, securing the fourth position in sales. These movements reflect a dynamic chart with diverse genres and artists competing for top positions.