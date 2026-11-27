Vault Comics announces the debut of a monthly ongoing comic book series for Dungeon Crawler Carl, with the first issue arriving on January 20, 2027, featuring collected webtoon episodes.

Vault Comics is officially expanding the Dungeon Crawler Carl franchise by launching a new ongoing comic book series. The publisher confirmed that the debut issue will arrive in comic shops on January 20, 2027. This release marks a significant shift in how audiences can consume the story, moving beyond the digital webtoon format into a traditional monthly print publication.

Details on the January 2027 Comic Debut

The first issue is scheduled for release on January 20, 2027, and will feature a double-sized format containing forty-eight pages. This debut issue serves as a collection of the first two episodes from the popular WEBTOON adaptation. Subsequent releases will follow a monthly schedule, allowing readers to engage with the narrative in sequential physical installments. The standard retail price for this inaugural issue is set at three dollars and ninety-nine cents.

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Creative Team and Artistic Adaptations

Writer Matt Dinniman and co-writer Tevagah are credited with penning the scripts for this new print series. The visual execution of the comic is handled by Laurel Pursuit Studios and artist Kuzomari. The creative team has worked to expand the original artwork specifically to accommodate the larger canvas of a traditional comic book page. This adjustment ensures that the visual storytelling meets the expectations of print readers while maintaining the distinct tone of the source material.

Franchise Evolution from Webtoon to Print

This new comic series follows the successful transition of the Dungeon Crawler Carl intellectual property from its original novel roots to a digital graphic novel format. Vault Comics previously released collected editions of the WEBTOON adaptation in bookstores, which gained traction among fans who prefer physical collections over digital reads. The announcement of this ongoing monthly series addresses the demand from collectors who prefer acquiring individual issues rather than waiting for volume releases. It solidifies the franchise's presence in the direct market through regular monthly drop dates.

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Core Elements of the Dungeon Crawler Carl Narrative

The Dungeon Crawler Carl saga centers on Carl, a Coast Guard veteran who finds himself trapped in an intergalactic reality show after the collapse of human civilization. Carl must survive alongside Princess Donut, a prize-winning Persian cat belonging to his ex-girlfriend. The premise combines survival mechanics with the absurdity of a celebrity lifestyle, as Donut adapts surprisingly well to the fame and danger of the game. The series explores themes of resilience, humor, and the surreal nature of being forced to fight for survival in a game show format.

Market Position and Upcoming Release Timeline

The launch of this print series capitalizes on the multimedia success of the Dungeon Crawler Carl brand, which includes a forthcoming television adaptation and a highly acclaimed audiobook series. By establishing a monthly comic release schedule starting in January 2027, Vault Comics aims to maintain steady engagement with the fanbase. The four-month gap between the announcement and the release allows time for production and distribution logistics to be finalized for comic shop pull lists worldwide.