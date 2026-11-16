Virginia Couple Charged After 300 Teens Crash $3.2 Million Home Party

Aubrey and Lisa Vaughan face charges for a chaotic teen party in Fairfax County. Police arrested the couple after hundreds of underage revelers caused disorder at their luxury estate.

Virginia police have formally charged Aubrey and Lisa Vaughan with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and maintaining a common nuisance following a chaotic gathering at their luxury residence.

The legal action stems from an event on November 6 where the couple hosted a birthday party for their teenage son. Authorities responded to the home just after 9 p.m. after neighbors reported a massive crowd of 100 to 300 young people invading their exclusive neighborhood.

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Fairfax County Police released body camera footage showing officers confronting the parents outside the property. The couple claimed they were supervising the bash and insisted the party was strictly alcohol-free despite the evidence to the contrary.

When officers questioned the parents about the overwhelming presence of intoxicated minors, one officer laughed at their denial. He asked Lisa Vaughan if she could smell the alcohol in the air, which she denied despite the pervasive odor and visible intoxication among the guests.

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The chaotic scene escalated as fireworks explosions began going off, causing teenagers to scatter in panic. Officers observed teens climbing down from scaffolding on the porch and cramming onto staircases to escape the commotion.

Approximately one hundred other teenagers were found packed tightly in the backyard. The Fairfax County Police Department described the scene as resembling a full-blown emergency, far exceeding what could be safely managed.

Property records confirm the sprawling 11,000-square-foot estate is worth an estimated $3.2 million. It features seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms in the ninth wealthiest neighborhood in the United States.

After the incident, Aubrey and Lisa Vaughan turned themselves over to police at a county facility. They were subsequently released on $1,000 unsecured bonds following the booking process.

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Aubrey Vaughan issued a public apology, stating that the family did not invite the ninth, tenth, eleventh, and twelfth graders who attended the eighth grader's party. He expressed regret for the behavior of the uninvited teens who disrupted the celebration.

"We had zero idea that ninth, tenth, eleventh and twelfth graders would come to an eighth grader's party," Vaughan told Fox 5 DC. "We want our kids at our house so we can watch them and the reality is this could happen to anybody."

The Fairfax County Police Department emphasized the importance of safety and supervision when hosting gatherings involving minors. Officials advised parents to call authorities immediately if a party begins to spiral out of control.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of hosting unsupervised events. The Vaughan case highlights the severe legal and social repercussions that can arise from failing to manage crowd sizes and safety protocols.