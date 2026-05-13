Vatican stirs controversy after shocking decision to honour Iranian ambassador

The Vatican has faced widespread criticism and outrage for awarding the Vatican's top honor to Tehran's ambassador, despite the Islamic Republic massacring innocent protesters and thousands more being killed in January protests in Iran.

The Pope has infuriated Iranians after awarding the Vatican's top honour to Tehran's ambassador months after the Islamic Republic massacred innocent protesters. Leo XIV also risked reigniting his row with Donald Trump for presenting Mohammad Hossein Mokhtari with the Grand Cross of the Pontifical Order of Pius IX.

Activists have slammed the decision as 'a shameful insult' to the tens of thousands who were slaughtered in the January protests in Iran. Iran's WANA News Agency said the award recognises 'the ongoing efforts of the Iranian Embassy in the Vatican to promote messages of peace, justice, and opposition to warmongering'.

Other mouthpieces framed the award as a 'significant political signal' from the Pope after his 'firm stances against the US war' with Iran - which will likely enrage Mr Trump. Last night the US Embassy in the Vatican pushed back at Tehran's claims and stressed the honour is given to all ambassadors after two years' service.

Leo XIV also risked reigniting his row with Donald Trump for presenting Mohammad Hossein Mokhtari with the Grand Cross of the Pontifical Order of Pius IX. The decision to grant it was confirmed by a diploma dated May 8 and signed by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State, according to Info Vaticana news site. Activists have slammed the decision as 'a shameful insult' to the tens of thousands who were slaughtered in the January protests in Iran





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Iranian Protests January Protests In Iran Massacre In Iran Prison Sanctions On Iran Tehran's Ambassador

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