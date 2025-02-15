Vatican Appoints First-Ever Female President

Sister Raffaella Petrini, an Italian nun, has been appointed as the president of Vatican City State, making her the first woman to hold this position in the history of the Holy See. Her appointment comes as part of Pope Francis's ongoing efforts to empower women within the Vatican and the Catholic Church.

Sister Raffaella Petrini, an Italian nun, was named Saturday as president of the Vatican City State, making her essentially the governor of the 44-hectare (108-acre) territory in Rome that is home to the Catholic Church. She takes over the top job on March 1 following the retirement of Cardinal Fernando Vérgez Alzaga, who turns 80 that day. Sister Petrini has been serving as the secretary general of the Vatican City State and will be the first woman to hold the presidency.

Sister Petrini's appointment is part of Pope Francis's ongoing effort to place women in decision-making roles within the Vatican, hoping they will serve as models for the rest of the Church. The Vatican officially published the appointment Saturday while the pope was hospitalized with a respiratory tract infection. Last month, Francis named the first woman to head a major Holy See office, appointing another Italian nun, Sister Simona Brambilla, to become prefect of the department responsible for all the Catholic Church’s religious orders





