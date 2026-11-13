VASSY Unveils Dirty Martini After Day N Night Tops ARIA Club Chart

Australian DJ VASSY releases Dirty Martini on Friday, November 13, produced by Oscar Jamo, following her ARIA Club Chart No. 1 hit Day N Night.

Australian artist VASSY is releasing a new single, Dirty Martini, on Friday, November 13, through KMVMUSIC. The track follows a milestone for the singer, whose collaboration Day N Night with fellow Australian artist BUST-R went to No. 1 on the ARIA Club Chart. The Darwin native, who has also become a mother, made chart history with that run.

With that achievement, VASSY became just the sixth female artist to lead the ARIA Club Chart tally. Day N Night went on to log four consecutive weeks at the summit, making it a major moment for her career.

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VASSY Dirty Martini Release Details

Dirty Martini is set to drop on Friday, November 13, and features production by fellow DJ Aussie Oscar Jamo. The song is described as all-sass, a naughty nightcap built around a shuffling beat and inner-city vibes.

VASSY says the new tune shows a different side of her, one that is slick, cheeky, playful and a little provocative compared with some of her more soulful records. She added that she loves expressing different sides of her personality through music, and that sometimes the goal is simply having fun and making people dance.

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VASSY Career Milestones and Chart Success

Earlier in the year, VASSY enjoyed a U.K. chart hit with On Me, her neo-disco-inspired collaboration with producer Mind Electric. Her wider catalogue includes upwards of 3 billion career streams and six No. 1s on Billboard's Dance Club Songs chart.

VASSY is widely regarded as a trailblazer in the EDM world and has received an APRA Billions Award. In 2023, she became the first female and first Australian to receive the EDMA Icon Award.

Her Tomorrowland experience was, in her words, pure magic and a real full-circle moment. She first performed at the festival a decade earlier alongside Tiësto, when she hit Secrets for a massive gathering.

What Comes Next for VASSY Music

VASSY is releasing Dirty Martini as an independent artist, a position she says gives her the freedom to explore new sounds and take risks. She described her creative situation as an exciting place, one where she can have fun without feeling boxed in by expectations or numbers.

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Balancing motherhood with a performing career is also central to her current chapter. VASSY said becoming a mum has been life-changing and that she is still navigating the beautiful chaos of juggling mum life with artist life.

Looking ahead, VASSY reflected that 2026 has been a pretty special ride. She said there is plenty more new music and exciting collaborations on the way, with Dirty Martini arriving on Friday, November 13 as the next step.