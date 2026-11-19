Variety journalists ranked Marilyn Monroe first in their 100 Greatest Movie Stars list, igniting backlash from fans over snubs of Johnny Depp and Christian Bale.

Journalists from the entertainment publication Variety have compiled a controversial ranking of the hundred most significant movie stars in history, a decision that has immediately triggered widespread criticism and accusations of bias from the film community. The list, which places Marilyn Monroe at the top spot, has divided public opinion and drawn sharp rebuttals from defenders of classic cinema who feel their favorite legends were unfairly excluded from the prestigious compilation.

Top Ranks Include Monroe And Bogart

Marilyn Monroe achieved the number one position on the hierarchy, surpassing other monumental figures in Hollywood history such as Meryl Streep. The publication described their methodology as a complex fusion of artistic merit and popular appeal, requiring the critics to engage their intellect and emotional connection to film history. This approach placed Monroe ahead of dramatic heavyweights, a choice that many commentators found difficult to justify given her specific niche in cultural history.

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Humphrey Bogart secured the second position, followed by Charlie Chaplin at number three. Jack Nicholson took the fourth spot, while Katharine Hepburn rounded out the top five. This grouping of legendary actors represents a significant chunk of the early to mid-century era, yet the remainder of the list has generated the most intense debate among readers and industry watchers alike.

Modern Snubs Ignite Fan Backlash

The most vociferous complaints emerged regarding the exclusion of high-profile contemporary and recent actors who maintained massive global popularity. Johnny Depp, known for his role in Edward Scissorhands, did not appear on the list, prompting angry responses from his dedicated fanbase who questioned the editorial criteria. Many viewers argued that his iconic status and box office draw warranted a position in the top hundred.

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Christian Bale, renowned for his transformative acting roles, was also notably omitted from the rankings. Fans expressed disbelief that an actor of his caliber was overlooked, with some critics labeling the entire compilation as irrelevant. The absence of these two major stars was frequently cited in online discussions as a glaring error by the editorial team.

Mel Gibson, Michelle Pfeiffer, Bruce Willis, and Julie Christie were also left off the list despite their significant contributions to cinema. Critics argued that the selection process seemed to favor a specific demographic or ideological perspective rather than objective measures of stardom and cinematic impact. This perception fueled accusations that the list was manufactured to provoke engagement rather than reflect genuine artistic consensus.

Younger Stars Outrank Legends

The inclusion of younger actors who are still in the early stages of their careers further exacerbated the discontent among long-time film enthusiasts. Zendaya was included on the list, ranking at position ninety-eight, which many viewers felt was premature for an actor with a relatively short resume compared to veterans. Critics argued that historical legacy and decades of consistent performance should carry more weight than current popularity.

Timothée Chalamet was placed at number eighty-six, and Kristen Stewart was ranked at ninety-one, both sitting higher than established icons from previous decades. Eddie Murphy, a comedy legend with decades of box office dominance, was ranked at number ninety-six. This placement suggested that recent cultural moments were valued more highly than sustained careers in the eyes of the compilers.

Other notable omissions included Jackie Chan, whose international action film career spans decades, and Gene Hackman, the late legendary thespian. The snub of these figures was viewed as a disregard for global cinema history and character acting excellence. Fans pointed out that these actors achieved levels of fame and respect that their younger counterparts had yet to reach.

Critics Question Editorial Integrity

The ranking process was overseen by a team of five journalists including Owen Gleiberman, Daniel D'Addario, Guy Lodge, Aramide Tinubu, and Alison Herman. They claimed to have used their heads, hearts, guts, and fantasy lives to find the perfect mix of artistry and popularity. This subjective approach has led many to dismiss the list as mere engagement bait designed to generate clicks and social media arguments.

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Film critic Jordan Ruimy noted that such lists are inherently created to start arguments and drive traffic. He suggested that the publication achieved its mission by sparking widespread outrage, regardless of the list's accuracy. This sentiment was echoed by many who felt the publication prioritized controversy over credible film criticism.

Comments on social media platforms reflected deep frustration, with users questioning the validity of the rankings. Some pointed out that the list confused the concept of a movie star with that of an actor, noting the lack of distinction between pop cultural icon status and dramatic prowess. This confusion, critics argued, undermined the credibility of the entire exercise.

Other fans expressed dismay at the lower rankings of respected actors like Denzel Washington, who was placed at number twenty, and Will Smith, who came in at number sixty-six. Morgan Freeman and Gregory Peck were excluded entirely, as was three-time Best Actor winner Daniel Day-Lewis. These omissions highlighted the subjective nature of the selection process and the potential for bias in determining historical significance.

The backlash has turned the publication of the list into a major news story in itself, overshadowing the actual rankings. The debate has reignited conversations about the definition of stardom and how historical legacy is measured in the modern media landscape. While the list provides a snapshot of the critics' perspectives, it has largely failed to satisfy the broader audience of film lovers who hold their own diverse views on cinematic greatness.

As the discussion continues to unfold on social media platforms, the list serves as a testament to the passionate engagement audiences still have with Hollywood history. The sharp divide between the critics' choices and public expectation suggests that any attempt to quantify artistic legacy will remain a contentious and subjective endeavor. The publication stands by its methodology, but the reception indicates a significant disconnect between editorial judgment and fan sentiment.