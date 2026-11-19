Variety's new ranking of the 100 Greatest Movie Stars of all time has triggered intense backlash from cinema fans, who criticize the publication for including Zendaya while excluding major legends like Johnny Depp and Gene Hackman.

A recent ranking compiled by Variety regarding the 100 Greatest Movie Stars of all time has ignited a fierce debate among cinema enthusiasts. The publication released a controversial list that places classic Hollywood icons in direct competition with contemporary actors, leading to widespread criticism from readers who feel the selection process is biased. Many fans expressed shock and anger at the specific choices made by the editorial team, arguing that the ranking fails to accurately reflect true stardom and cultural impact.

Variety Critics Compile 100 Greatest Movie Stars List

The ranking was curated by a specific group of Variety film and television journalists, including Owen Gleiberman, Daniel D'Addario, Guy Lodge, Aramide Tinubu, and Alison Herman. These critics stated that they utilized their intellectual, emotional, and intuitive faculties to find the perfect fusion of artistry, popularity, history, and current relevance. Their goal was to identify individuals who embody the incandescent ideal of stardom rather than relying solely on box office statistics or popular vote.

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At the very top of this contentious hierarchy, Marilyn Monroe was ranked as the number one movie star of all time. This placement immediately drew criticism from audiences who believe that more versatile dramatic actors or other legendary figures deserved the premier spot. The decision to elevate Monroe above other cinematic titans served as the initial trigger for the extensive online backlash that followed the publication of the full list.

Fan Backlash Highlights Major Omissions and Surprises

Behind Marilyn Monroe , the top five included Humphrey Bogart , Charlie Chaplin , Jack Nicholson , and Katharine Hepburn . While these names generally garnered respect from cinephiles, the inclusion of newer stars and the exclusion of certain legends caused significant disruption. Zendaya appeared on the list, albeit at a low ranking of 98, which many viewers found inappropriate given her relatively early career stage compared to the established legends positioned above or near her.

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Several major figures were notably absent from the top 100, sparking intense discussion on social media platforms. Johnny Depp , known for his role in Edward Scissorhands, and Christian Bale , recognized for his shape-shifting performances, were both left off the list entirely. Fans expressed disbelief at these omissions, with many arguing that neither actor could be excluded from a definitive list of the greatest stars in history regardless of their current public perception.

Controversy Over Career Longevity and Box Office Dominance

The ranking also faced scrutiny for how it evaluated actors with long careers versus those with high but shorter tenures. Gene Hackman , a late legendary thespian, was not included, a decision that upset many who viewed him as one of the greatest actors to ever live. Similarly, action icon Jackie Chan was omitted, leading to complaints about the list potentially favoring Western dramatic actors over international box office giants.

Other notable exclusions included Michelle Pfeiffer , Julie Christie , Bruce Willis , and Mel Gibson . Critics on social media also took issue with the ranking of established stars like Eddie Murphy , who placed at 96, while younger actors such as Timothée Chalamet and Kristen Stewart were ranked higher. Some viewers felt this undermined Murphy's decades of box office dominance and comedic impact, suggesting the list prioritized recent relevance over historical significance.

Debate Between Stardom and Acting Ability Persists

The list prompted a broader discussion about the distinction between being a great movie star and being a great actor. Denzel Washington landed at number 20, while Will Smith came in at 66. Both placements were questioned by fans who expected these iconic figures to rank significantly higher, especially when compared to Morgan Freeman , Gregory Peck , and Nicole Kidman , who all appeared on the list.

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Even Morgan Freeman , Gregory Peck , and three-time Academy Award winner Daniel Day-Lewis were positioned below some contemporary figures, leading to accusations that the editors were ignoring traditional metrics of success. Many commentators pointed out that the list reflects the editorial judgment of the Variety staff rather than a democratic or financial assessment of who truly captivated global audiences over decades.

Industry Viewers Question Motivation Behind Ranking

The intense reaction on platforms like X, formerly Twitter, led some to suggest that the controversy was intentional. Film critic and cinema blogger Jordan Ruimy commented on the situation, noting that such lists are often designed for clicks and to start arguments. He remarked that the mission of generating engagement seemed accomplished by the publication, as the list successfully baited users into sharing their opinions.

Regardless of the intent, the Variety 100 Greatest Movie Stars ranking has solidified its place in recent cultural discourse. The debate highlights the subjective nature of stardom and the difficulty in creating a definitive hierarchy that satisfies both classic film historians and modern pop culture enthusiasts. The list continues to serve as a lightning rod for discussions about legacy, talent, and the changing definition of movie stardom in the digital age.