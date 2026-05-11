VAR Debate: How to Fix Its Consistency Issues?

VAR has been a topic of debate in the Premier League, with experts offering their opinions on how to improve its consistency. Some suggest reverting to the original guidelines about correcting only 'clear and obvious' errors, while others advocate for scrapping it altogether.

Arsenal's 1-0 victory at West Ham has caused debate for the nature of the Hammers' disallowed equaliser in second-half stoppage-time. West Ham thought they equalised when Callum Wilson fired home after a scramble in the box following a corner.

However, a lengthy VAR check ruled Hammers striker Pablo had fouled Arsenal goalkeeper Raya as he went for the cross, and the goal was ruled out by referee Chris Kavanagh. That decision has resulted in a massive talking point in the Premier League - with VAR coming under the microscope for its consistency once more. Now Daily Mail Sport's experts have waded into the topic and how they would look to fix the issue moving forward





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VAR Consistency Fix Scrapping Opinions Premier League Football

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