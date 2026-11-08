VAR Audio Reveals Why Chelsea Were Denied Strong Penalty Claim vs. Sunderland

There wasn’t an overriding amount of sympathy for Cole Palmer’s penalty appeal.

In little more than 10 first-half minutes, the momentum of Chelsea’s trip to Sunderland changed dramatically. Cole Palmer was still stewing over a strong penalty appeal he’d had waved away by the officials when referee Jarred Gillett pointed to the spot for a Sunderland penalty.

There was a furious reaction from theYet, there was plenty of frustration still regarding the initial decision which had passed Palmer by. A quarter of the way through the first half, Palmer wriggled on the wrong side of Sunderland’s Luke O'Nien. The Black Cats skipper desperately tried to halt Chelsea’s talisman but failed to make any contact with the ball, ploughing, instead, into the back of Palmer’s right knee.

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Remarkably, referee Gillett did not whistle for any kind of foul and his video assistant referee Nick Hopton didn’t usher him across to the touchline monitor. As theIn the eyes of Hopton, the offense took place outside the area. Broadcast footage would suggest that while O’Nien may have initially bundled into Palmer just before the white line, contact did appear to continue into the box, which should theoretically have resulted in a penalty.

The defense for the officials comes in the vagaries of the replays. VAR can only intervene when there is a “clear and obvious error,” with a high threshold enforced by the Premier League’s lawmakers. Xabi Alonso wasn’t happy. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images Many online fans were incensed by the non-decision, with their fury heightened by Sunderland’s successful penalty appeal just 13 minutes later.

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However, Sky Sports commentator Chris Sutton only had partial sympathy for the visitors.

“They should be hard done by on the Cole Palmer decision,” the former Chelsea striker admitted. “It’s not a penalty as I think the initial contact is outside the box, but it is a foul. Jarred Gillett and VAR decided to play on. ” However, Sutton’s overriding stance hinged on the opinion that Sunderland’s halftime lead was keeping with the balance of the contest: “The truth is Chelsea have been second best.

”Grey Whitebloom is an Associate Editor for SI FC. He has more than half a decade of experience in sports media across all its various guises, from the fast-paced demands of news articles and match reports to in-depth research required for features. Whitebloom graduated with a First Class Honours from University College London and found himself named on the Dean’s List—which, despite his initial fears, was a form of praise rather than a punishment.

He specialises in the Premier League and Champions League, while also boasting an extensive track record of La Liga coverage.