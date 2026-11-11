Vaping linked to early lung function decline, raising COPD risk in young adults

Scientists warn that vaping can reduce lung capacity within a year, potentially leading to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in later life.

Scientists at Florida International University have reported that vaping can markedly reduce lung function in young adults within a single year, a change that could foreshadow chronic obstructive pulmonary disease ( COPD) in later life.

Early Lung Function Decline Detected

The study measured forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV1) among 22 participants aged 21 to 35 who were frequent e‑cigarette users. After 12 months, average FEV1 dropped significantly, with those vaping more than 30 times daily showing the steepest decline.

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Researchers observed that the magnitude of loss correlated with vaping frequency, though the small sample limited statistical certainty.

Stakeholder Perspectives and Wider Concerns

Dr Aran Singanayagam, a consultant respiratory physician at OneWelbeck and Guy's and St Thomas' Hospitals, warned that repeated inhalation of e‑cigarette chemicals can trigger inflammation and lasting lung damage. He cautioned that there are few effective treatments for COPD, emphasizing avoidance of vaping.

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Public health agencies note that while e‑cigarettes lack the tar and carbon monoxide of tobacco smoke, they still contain harmful substances. A 2023 government plan to provide free vapes to one million smokers underscores the tension between harm‑reduction strategies and emerging safety data.

Population‑Level Implications and Future Research

Across the United Kingdom, around 30,000 people die annually from COPD, which currently afflicts approximately 1.7 million citizens, including an estimated 600,000 undiagnosed cases. The new findings suggest that vaping may accelerate the development of airway damage traditionally associated with decades of cigarette smoking.

European studies involving nearly 50,000 adults have already identified airflow restriction in up to eight percent of individuals in their twenties and thirties, even among never‑smokers. The Florida International cohort adds evidence that vaping could be a contributing factor.

In light of these revelations, scientists call for larger longitudinal studies to confirm whether the observed lung function losses persist and culminate in COPD. Policymakers and clinicians must weigh the benefits of vaping as a smoking cessation aid against the potential long‑term respiratory risks highlighted by emerging research.