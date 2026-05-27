Vaping Addiction: My Day at Allen Carr's Easyway Clinic

A personal account of overcoming vaping addiction through Allen Carr's Easyway method, highlighting the psychological tricks of nicotine addiction and the transformative one-day course.

When I first started vaping two years ago, I was delighted with my new habit. Twenty times a day I want something, and twenty times a day I get it, I explained to friends.

It is just like smoking without the danger or the disgustingness. But then I wanted to stop. Twenty times a day went to forty, then one hundred sixty. If I ran out of cartridges I would feel irritable and unable to concentrate until I got some more.

It was costing about twenty pounds a week and barcode lines were forming between mouth and nose. Residential rehab for vaping does not exist, and I did not fancy turning into a monster in front of my family by detoxing at home.

Then I remembered Allen Carr, the accountant who smoked up to one hundred cigarettes a day. He died in 2006 at seventy-two, after battling lung cancer, but not before he had cracked the way to escape his addiction. In 1983, aged forty-eight, Carr gave up accountancy and began teaching others how to use his method, Easyway. Carr cured thousands who signed up for his one-day seminars, and sold millions of books outlining his methods.

He left behind a network of clinics that help people quit smoking and now vaping. Why did I not try one? My own day-long course cost three hundred seventy-nine pounds, with a money-back guarantee if I did not stop. I was fairly sure it would not work for me, being the sort of person I am, wanting to give myself little treats on demand throughout the day.

Nevertheless I travelled to the Allen Carr headquarters in Raynes Park, south-west London, one Monday, to at least show willing by attending the ten am to five pm course. I signed in at reception, where I confessed that, shamefully, I actually needed to vape quickly before starting the course. Join the others outside, said the receptionist with a smile as she led me to the garden, where five women and four men were puffing away.

I loved the back to school vibe immediately and the classroom, a bright, cosy space with a view, through Venetian blinds, of trees in the park. We lolled in super-comfortable reclining chairs as our teacher began to educate us. OMG, this would be worth it for the social and nostalgia payload, even if I did not quit vaping. Our teacher, Colleen, told us she would talk for fifty minutes and then we could go downstairs to smoke and vape again.

Relieved, we reclined and began listening. She began by making very cogent points about our addiction. As children we had not needed nicotine to be happy. Nicotine was not relieving our stress, it was creating it by causing the need for the relief in the first place.

She talked about her life as a smoker, how she had made cigarettes her priority, even during weddings, funerals and school prize days. Her cigarettes meant the world to her and yet one day she quit. And when she looked back, she saw that the cigarettes had taken much more from her than they had given. It had all been a tender trap and the big tobacco companies had tricked her into it, just as they were tricking us.

Because they want what is in your wallets! At this point one of the attendees turned whistleblower. Confessing that she worked for a big tobacco company, she explained how, in despair that they were going to lose access to our wallets if we escaped their enslavement, they were devising new methods of trapping us with snus, those nicotine-impregnated pellets we can hide in our gums that slowly leak nicotine into our systems over the course of a day.

Some of them, said the whistleblower, contain as much nicotine as twenty cigarettes. They are being given out free at railway stations in the hope of getting a fresh generation hooked; you can have them in your mouth in the classroom or office and no one will know. When fifty minutes were up, we headed to the garden and vaped and smoked, but less frantically than before, and faster; we were keen to head back for more revelations.

The day passed. Colleen was a very attractive woman with good posture, and she held our attention. Her delivery could not have been faulted. Every word she said was carefully chosen, her narratives were gripping, she never lost stamina; in short, she was a brilliant actress, and I would wager she actually was an actress.

How else could you perform the same spiel day after day? The course finished with a forty-minute hypnotherapy session conducted by Colleen, and I have no memory of what happened within it. The ten of us just lay back, eyes shut, in our recliners. After the session, we were told we were non-smokers and non-vapers.

I left feeling lighter, and to my surprise, I did not vape again. The craving was gone. It has been three months now. I saved money, my skin improved, and I no longer feel enslaved.

The method worked for me, despite my skepticism. It is not magic; it is education and mindset change. For anyone struggling with nicotine addiction, it is worth considering





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