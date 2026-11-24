Vantage Data Centers announced it has dropped plans to build a data center next to Windler and The Reserve residential communities in Aurora.

AURORA, COLO. — Vantage Data Centers told Denver7 it has dropped plans to build a data center next to Windler and The Reserve residential communities in Aurora.

According to company officials, the decision was made after months of community pushback. In a statement, Vantage said: "We look forward to tonight's discussion at the City Council meeting and will continue to engage constructively with city leaders and other stakeholders regarding our proposed campus. In response to the recent community concerns, Vantage voluntarily initiated a review of alternative sites, and the examination of viable alternatives continues.

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Our proposed project would have an estimated 3,000+ skilled labor construction jobs and 30-50 permanent Vantage jobs when operational. This excludes indirect jobs at operations . While we will no longer pursue the current sitefor our proposed campus,Vantage remains committed to being a responsible long-term partner in the state.

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" The original site plan would span nearly 900,000 square feet near East 48th Avenue and E-470 in Aurora. The announcement comes as Aurora city leaders are set to vote on three data center proposals during Monday night's council meeting. Residents packing council chambers erupted in cheers after Mayor Mike Coffman confirmed the developer's latest decision. This is a developing story and will be updated.

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