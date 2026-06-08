Vans Boards the Knicks Train With Orange and Blue Version of Classic Slip-On Shoe

Inspired by the New York Knicks, Vans has drenched its Classic Slip-On Checkerboard Shoe in orange and blue.

might be associated with southern California, the skate brand is showing love for the Empire State with a new shoe drop inspired by thefinals on Monday, in which the Knicks will play the Spurs at home at Madison Square Garden, the Anaheim, Calif.

-based brand announced a new version of one of its most quintessential styles: the Classic Slip-on Checkerboard Shoe. Now redone for Knicks fans, the shoe features a vibrant blue canvas upper accompanied by Vans’ signature checkerboard pattern refreshed in bold orange — bringing together the distinctive color combination that defines the New York team. Priced at $60, the Classic Slip-On can be shopped now at select Vans stores in New York and New Jersey and at Vans.com.

Vans’ Classic Slip-On, a no-lace sneaker long associated with the brand, is often reinterpreted. This spring, it was given aThe Knicks, meanwhile, have proven quite inspirational for brands and their footwear creations lately.

Superfan Spike Lee is set to debut a custom Jordan Brand sneaker inspired by his beloved team on Monday night’s game at the Garden; it’s an, which was released in kids sizing last year apart from limited pairs given to friends and family, will now be available for adults. Available for preorder on Wednesday, the shoe features Greyscale suede, Knicks colors and a Kith logo checkerboard pattern.

Nike alsoLooking to extend a 13-game winning streak in the playoffs and go up 3-0 against the Spurs, the New York Knicks are currently the talk of the town, and beyond, as they compete in the finals for the first time since 1999. Expect celebrity fans ranging fromWWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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