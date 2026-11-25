Vanity Fair's no-names Taylor Swift exposé 'The Mastermind' ignited a journalism debate, and raised eyebrows among her fanbase.

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Monday that didn't name the pop superstar directly, quoting mostly anonymous sources from her early life and in the music industry, raising eyebrows across her fandom as well as in the media.than 100 people for the story and used almost no names at all throughout it. Instead, she referred to Swift as"The Star" throughout, and others with similar descriptors. Some of the people she spoke to were named.

Also read Vanity Fair Taylor Swift piece sparks fan backlash over Ugg boots and classmate claims

The piece was headlined,"The Mastermind," a reference to Swift's track on her"Midnights" album. The story is split up into an"A Side" and a"B Side," and throughout, random capitalized letters – seemingly an attempt to mimic the style of Swift's clues for her fans – spell out"Look What You Made Me Do," the title of a track off her"Reputation" album.

VANITY FAIR WRITER IGNITES FIRESTORM FRETTING 'ACCOUNTABILITY JOURNALISM' FAILED TO TAKE DOWN JENSEN HUANG Variety's chief music critic, Chris Willman, published a column Tuesday headlined,"Is Vanity Fair’s Hit Piece on Taylor Swift Really Journalism?

"ESPN’S FAVORITE INSIDER ACCIDENTALLY EXPLAINED WHY MOST AMERICANS DON’T TRUST THE MEDIA The piece names an anonymous industry executive,"The Exec," who refers to Swift as"Regina George," one of the titular"Mean Girls" in the 2004 hit comedy. Swift's team did not return Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

Vanity Fair also did not return a request for comment.and former editor-in-chief of People, told Fox News Digital in a statement,"I think Vanity Fair was building a creative framework, and I applaud the ambition. Tina Brown rebuilt the magazine in the 1980s on high-low: serious writing about popular subjects, gossip given a literary treatment.

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'The Mastermind' tries the same trick. It takes the most popular star alive and runs her through the oldest format in gossip, the blind item.

" However, Wakeford argued that the"blind item" format only works when readers really don't know who it is. "Here everybody knows," he continued. "So the device has nothing to hide and just looks timid. Every source hiding behind a code name makes the piece feel unsigned, like nobody wants their fingerprints on it, including the magazine.

" One of the portions of the article going viral is a former classmate's recollection of Swift wearing Ugg boots at their Pennsylvania school. "She asked her mother for a pair of the same boots. 'Do you know how much they cost? ' her mother said.

A pair of Uggs amounted to half her single mother’s paycheck working variously at a bakery, at a dairy mill, and as a caretaker. Peppers recalls The Star owning multiples of Uggs: 'She had the brown one, the black one, the blue one,'" the piece reads.

"A profile that never names its subject and leans on more than 100 sources, many anonymous or renamed, asks readers for a lot of trust. When people can't tell who said what, the story stops reading as reporting and starts reading as a grudge. That's why the Ugg boots detail became the meme. It told readers how thin some of the material was," Amore Philip, a communications advisor and founder of Apples & Oranges Public Relations, told Fox News Digital.

Philip said that detail became a symbol of the whole piece — which probed Swift's curated image and school background — for a reason. Taylor Swift presents Brooks & Dunn with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement award onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn. , on Nov. 18, 2026.

"The Uggs prove the point. Run a woman's teenage boot rotation as evidence and you've told readers how thin the rest is. There's a genuinely moving story about class in that anecdote, and it belongs in a braver article," Philip added.

"This may be the bitchiest, nastiest hatchet job I’ve ever read in a supposedly elite magazine. From my personal experience and knowledge of @taylorswift13 she is a hard-working, talented, generous and surprisingly down-to-earth woman given her superstardom," he wrote.

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David Christopher Lee, a celebrity and portrait photographer, as well as an Editor-in-Chief of David's Guide, said in a statement to Fox News Digital,"A profile built on more than 100 voices, most of them anonymous or renamed, is not a portrait of a person. It is a collage of other people's versions of her, and the subject never gets to answer any of it.

" Lee added,"I have spent 27 years photographing famous people, and the gap between the person in front of my lens and the person in the coverage is always wide. Anonymous sourcing at this scale does not close that gap. It widens it.

"A view of the Vanity Fair signage at the Vanity Fair and Chrysler celebration of The Eva Longoria Foundation hosted by Eva Longoria on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2012, at Beso Hollywood. "There's a real story in there, which is a shame. Taylor Swift may be the most powerful person in the music business. She moves local economies.

She fills the charts so completely that new artists can't get near the top. Power that big deserves scrutiny, and Vanity Fair deserves credit for having some bite again. They finally found a story.

Then they told it with the lights off," he said.

"Swifties are calling it a hit piece, and on the craft they have a point. Real investigative journalism about the powerful does the opposite of this. It names its subject and, wherever possible, its sources, and it shows its working," Wakeford said in the statement.

"Swifties are the most organized reputation management team in entertainment, and Taylor doesn't pay them. Within hours they flipped the question from 'what did she do?

' to 'why did Vanity Fair publish this? ' That is crisis communications run by the crowd. "