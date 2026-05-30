Vanilla Ice, Milli Vanilli Defend Freedom 250 Performances

As artists continue dropping out of the White House's Freedom 250 event, Vanilla Ice is ready to rock the mic like a vandal.

Bruce Springsteen, Tom Morello Announce Power To The People Festival Ahead Of MidtermsOn Friday, the Grammy-nominated ‘Ice Ice Baby’ artist defended his decision to perform at the upcoming Great American State Fair after musicians like Martina McBride, Bret Michaels, Morris Day, Young MC and The Commodores dropped out over Trump’s affiliation with the semiquincentennial celebration.on Instagram.

“This is to bring us all together. I’m tired of all the news channels dividing this country. We are all one. This is not a political platform.

This is celebrating America’s birthday. Nothing too serious just enjoying some fun, dancing and great memories. Hope you guys can join us. ”Martina McBride Is Latest Artist To Drop Out Of Trump’s Freedom 250 Celebration After Thinking It Was “Nonpartisan Event” Ice said in the video that he’s “super honored” to perform at the June 25-July 10 on the National Mall, and he doesn’t take “anything too serious.

”“It’s all about enjoying the great times of 250 years, man, from George Washington to now, and all the presidents and everybody in between,” he added.

“This is a magical event that’s gonna happen and very rare. So, I’m honored, man. This is gonna be epic. ”” at the event, stressing that anyone using their name in the lineup “should be considered a tribute band with no association vocally or musically.

” It would appear that they were referring to surviving Milli Vanilli member Fab Morvan, who is in fact performing at Freedom 250, in the absence of the late Rob Pilatus, who died in 1998..

“Let’s celebrate life and music and take a trip down memory lane. I feel honored to be a part of the Great American State Fair as it will celebrate the 250 Year Anniversary of America with so many other accomplished artists. Looking forward to reconnecting with you across the USA this summer and to finally sing Milli Vanilli songs live in person! ”.

“We’re having a big 250th birthday party for America, a concert. They announced the lineup. Vanilla Ice, Milli Vanilli, Morris Day, Bret Michaels. I think this is very admirable about the president, it shows he’s concerned for the unemployed,” he said.

“And then, after they announced this all-star lineup, a lot of them said, ‘No, what are you talking about? We’re not playing,'” added Maher.

“That’s got to hurt a lot when you can’t close the deal with Milli Vanilli. ” Freedom 250 is the public-private group formed by the Trump administration to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States. , “Freedom 250 is focused on our signature celebrations and events that honor our history and engage all Americans — welcoming all who share our goal of commemorating this milestone in a way that uplifts and unites America.

”Letterboxd For Sale: Behind Company Making Play For Beloved Indie PlatformComments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong. Where are all the A-list MAGA headliners? No Nikki Minaj, Kanye West, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean?

Not even the D-listers like Kid Rock, Billy Ray Cyrus or even Lee Greenwood.





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