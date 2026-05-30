Vanilla Ice Defends Performing at Trump's Freedom 250 Concert Amid Pullouts

Rapper Vanilla Ice stands by his decision to perform at Donald Trump's Freedom 250 concert, calling it a non-political celebration of America's 250th anniversary amid several artist withdrawals.

Vanilla Ice has confirmed he will still perform at Donald Trump 's Freedom 250 concert, defending the event as a non-political celebration of America's 250th anniversary.

The rapper, 58, explained to TMZ that music should unite the country and that the focus should be on celebrating the United States. He stated, 'I'm here to party with America, man. Music is made to bring people together and that's what we are here to do.

' He added that he does not 'take anything too serious' and does not think anyone else should, emphasizing that the concert is about 'bringing people together' rather than being a 'political thing. ' Vanilla Ice, whose real name is Robert Matthew Van Winkle, further expressed his apolitical stance, saying, 'I don't even vote, so I don't even care. If Biden called up and said, "My daughter is getting married, we need Vanilla Ice.

" I'd go play. It's not a big thing.

' He stressed that performers play for their fans, who choose them, not the other way around, and would perform anywhere, including for Putin or in Iran. He reiterated that 'music is not political, it's universal' and described the world as 'a snow globe today, all shaken up.

' The artist labeled the event as a 'celebration of America' for its 250th birthday, urging people to 'come on, enjoy the dancing' and not take it too seriously. In a separate social media post, Vanilla Ice echoed similar sentiments, calling the concert 'magical' and 'very rare.

' He said, 'This is gonna be epic. We don't take anything too serious. We're gonna bring the 90s.

' He expressed honor at being part of the event and concluded, 'Proud to be an American and proud and honored for this event. So, get in where you fit in and see you there.

' The concert, scheduled for June 25 at the Great American State Fair on the National Mall in Washington, DC, has seen several performers pull out, including Martina McBride and Morris Day. Vanilla Ice captioned his post: 'Happy birthday America 250 years. It's gonna be an epic party. This is to bring us all together.

I'm tired of all the news channels dividing this country. We are all one. This is not a political platform. This is celebrating America's birthday.





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