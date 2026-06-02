Vanilla Ice Defends Performance at Trump-Linked Fourth of July 250th Anniversary Event

rapper Vanilla Ice addresses criticism over his participation in a Fourth of July event tied to the Trump administration, emphasizing patriotism, unity through music, and his apolitical stance. The performance, part of a larger 'America 250' celebration, has sparked dEbate among artists and observers.

Rapper Vanilla Ice has defended his decision to perform at a planned Fourth of July event celebrating America's 250th anniversary, an event organized with ties to the Trump administration.

His participation has drawn scrutiny and criticism fRom some quarters,with detractors arguing the event is overly political and divisive,and that the associated advertising is misleading. Vanilla Ice, whose real name is Robert Van Winkle, stated he felt proud and honored to be invited to celebrate the nations semiquincentennial. He emphasized that his performance is about unity and nostalgia, promising to bring back the 90s and urging people to put on their dancing shoes.

"We're gonna bring back the 90s," he said. "Put your dancing shoes on, you'll be pleased. Trust me, it's all about enjoying the great times of 250 years, man, from George Washington to now.

" He expressed a deep personal pride in his land, saying, "This is my country,and I don't like anybody telling me I really cannot be proud of it. " He acknowledged societal tensions but argued music should bring people together. He clarified he is not political and has not once voted, framing the event simply as an opportunity to celebrate his birthplace.

He too pointed to the universality of his fanbase, suggesting he has supporters across the political spectrum, including among families of President Biden and Vice President Harris.

"You think I don't have fans over at Kamala or Biden's family? " he posed. "I know I do. You suppose I dont know that they got kids and families and cousins and nephews?? there are Vanilla Ice fans everywhere.

" He concluded with a philosophy on artistry: "You cannot pick your fans. They pick you. you understand youre just an entertainer. Dont ever try to think you're anything beyond that.

" Vanilla Ice is a Dallas-born performer best known for his iconic 1990s hits "Ice Ice Baby," "Play That Funky Music," and "Jump Around. " Other artists like Morris Day, Young MC, Milli Vanilli, The Commodores,Martina McBride and Brett Michaels are also reportedly set to perform at the event, which is generating controversy over its partisan associations and messaging





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Vanilla Ice America 250 Fourth Of July Trump Administration Patriotism Music Event Controversy

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