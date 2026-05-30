Vanilla Ice defends Freedom 250 concert amid performer exodus: ‘I’m here to party with America’

“I’ll go play for Putin and I’ll play in Iran if you want, it don’t matter.”

The rapper confirmed Friday that he’ll still perform at the President Trump-affiliated Freedom 250 Presents: The Great American State Fair in Washington, D.C. , as Martina McBride, Bret Michaels and other artists abruptly dropped out of the lineup.

“I’m here to party with America, man. Music is made to bring people together and that’s what we are here to do. And we’re just gonna represent the ’90s,” the “Ice Ice Baby” hitmaker told“I don’t even vote, so I don’t even care. If Biden called up and said, ‘My daughter is getting married, we need Vanilla Ice,’ I’d go play.

It’s not a big thing,” he said.

“You play for your fans. We don’t get a chance to pick our fans, they pick us. And I’ll go play for Putin and I’ll play in Iran if you want, it don’t matter. There’s fans everywhere.

”“Come on, enjoy the dancing. Don’t take it so serious. We’re just entertainers, man,” he said.

“I don’t think anybody should take this serious, including them. “I think everybody should just go dance. It’s just music, what’s the big deal, man? We’re just entertainers.

”, taking the stage at the Palm Beach, Fla. , club during a New Year’s Eve bash at the end of last year. The Great American State Fair will take over the National Mall in Washington, D.C. , from June 25 through July 10.

“America is turning 250. Come on, man. Let’s go,” he said.

“We’re gonna bring back the ’90s. Put your dancing shoes on.

“It’s all about enjoying the great times of 250 years, man. George Washington until now, all the presidents and everybody in between. ”He captioned the post: “Happy birthday America 250 years. It’s gonna be an epic party.

This is to bring us all together.

“This is not a political platform. This is celebrating America’s birthday. Nothing too serious just enjoying some fun, dancing and great memories. ” His comments come after several acts announced they were withdrawing from the Freedom 250 concert following this week’s lineup reveal.launched by Trump last year The Freedom 250 concert is part of the Great American State Fair, a free festival that will take over the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

, from June 25 through July 10. The Great American State Fair will take over the National Mall in Washington, D.C. , from June 25 through July 10.





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