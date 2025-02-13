Vanguard Cuts Fees on 168 ETFs, Saving Investors Millions

Vanguard, known for its low-fee investment strategy, implemented its largest fee reduction ever, saving investors $350 million this year. The article highlights two ETFs that saw significant fee reductions: the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) and the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG).

Vanguard , the second-largest manager of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), recently implemented its largest fee reduction ever. The firm slashed expense ratios on 168 share classes of its funds, saving investors a total of $350 million this year alone. Vanguard 's commitment to low fees is rooted in the philosophy of its founder, John Bogle, who believed that 'in investing, realize that you get what you don't pay for.

' He emphasized that high investment costs, including commissions, management fees, and expenses, can significantly erode returns. Vanguard's low-fee strategy has been instrumental in its success, propelling it to one of the largest money managers globally. This latest fee reduction further solidifies its position as a champion of cost-effective investing. Here are two Vanguard ETFs that stand out as particularly attractive following these fee cuts: the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) and the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG).The Vanguard Information Technology ETF, with approximately $100 billion in assets under management, is a leading technology sector ETF, boasting an impressive track record of performance. Over the past decade, it has delivered an average annualized return of 21.1%, while the past five years have seen an average annualized return of 20.4%, and an impressive 25.6% gain over the last year. This ETF tracks the MSCI US IMI 25/50 Information Technology Index, encompassing 316 stocks of various market capitalizations, primarily focusing on companies serving the computer and electronics industries. Its top holdings include prominent tech giants such as Apple, NVIDIA, and Microsoft. Vanguard reduced the expense ratio for VGT from 0.10% to 0.09%, making it even more competitive.The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) is another ETF that has benefited from the recent fee reduction. This ETF tracks the S&P U.S. Dividend Growers Index, which comprises predominantly large-cap stocks with a history of consistently increasing dividends year after year. In today's uncertain market environment, this ETF's focus on stable dividend growers is likely to attract investors seeking predictability and income generation. Furthermore, the reinvestment of dividends can contribute to boosting the ETF's total return. Over the past decade, VIG has delivered an average annualized return of 12.1%, with a consistent five-year average annualized return of 12.1% as well. The past year has seen a strong 19.3% return. The portfolio holds 337 stocks, with Broadcom, Apple, and Microsoft as the top three holdings. However, the next three positions consist of more traditional value stocks, including JPMorgan Chase, Visa, and ExxonMobil. Vanguard lowered the expense ratio for VIG from 0.6% to an even lower 0.5%.Both of these ETFs present a compelling investment opportunity. Investors can now enjoy even lower fees while potentially benefiting from higher returns.





