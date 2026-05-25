Vanessa Trump spotted out in public for the first time since breast cancer diagnosis

Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of President Trump's eldest son Don Jr, has been spotted out in public for the first time since she announced she was diagnosed with breast cancer. The 48-year-old mother-of-five was seen strolling through a shopping mall in West Palm Beach, Florida with her 19-year-old daughter Kai.

Vanessa Trump , the ex-wife of President Trump's eldest son Don Jr , has been spotted out in public for the first time since she announced she was diagnosed with breast cancer .

The 48-year-old mother-of-five was seen strolling through a shopping mall in West Palm Beach, Florida with her 19-year-old daughter Kai. Vanessa was dressed casually in a blue button-down, jeans and sandals, while Kai wore flared blue jeans, a white camisole, a tan sweater and white sneakers. The two were seen chatting as they walked, showing off their painted pink fingernails before later linking their arms together.

Sunday's outing marked the first time Vanessa was spotted out in public since she announced she was diagnosed with breast cancer last week. Vanessa made the admission in an Instagram post on Wednesday, saying she had undergone a 'procedure' earlier in the week. She is working closely with her medical team on a treatment plan and has asked for privacy while she focuses on recovering.

The outing came just days after Kai graduated from high school, and Vanessa was noticeably absent from the celebration. Kai had posted an image to her own Instagram Stories, showing her alongside her mother while wearing her blue cap and gown.

'The strongest person I know,' she wrote on the image. Kai was also seen meeting her grandmother, Bonnie Haydon, and aunt, Veronika Haydon, at celebrity hotspot The Mark in New York City for dinner. Vanessa's outing with her daughter came just one day after her ex Don Jr married Bettina Anderson in an intimate wedding.

The couple headed to the glamorous Bahamas after their Palm Beach ceremony for a sun-soaked event limited to their closest friends and family members, including Tiffany and Ivanka Trump. Don Jr's president father was not in attendance at the Bahamas ceremony, but the couple is hoping to hold a third wedding celebration at the White House in the future, where Donald Trump and Melania Trump can attend.

The couple's marriage certificate shows that the president's eldest son and the glamorous socialite officially became husband and wife in a secret ceremony held at the West Palm Beach home of Anderson's sister, Kristina McPherson, on Thursday. Bettina Anderson took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of her wedding ring alongside Don Jr, writing 'Forever yours, forever mine.

' The couple's engagement news was revealed by Don Jr's father, President Trump, during a Christmas White House reception, as the 47-year-old eldest son revealed he was unsure whether his new bride-to-be would actually accept his proposal as he got down on one knee. But she did - and it seems like Bettina already has approval from her new family. In April, Ivanka gushed over Bettina, posting intimate pictures of her bridal shower





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