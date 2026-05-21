Vanessa Trump Opens Up About Breast Cancer Diagnosis; Ivanka Trump Leads Well-Wishes

Following her recent diagnosis of breast cancer, Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump's eldest son, Don Jr., shared her health update on Instagram, expressing appreciation for her medical team's assistance in handling the situation. Ivanka Trump and a number of other well-wishers were quick to extend their support.
Vanessa Trump , the former wife of Donald Trump 's son, Don Jr. and mother of his five children, has revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer .
She made this public admission in a post on Instagram, expressing her gratitude to her medical team for performing a 'procedure' earlier this week. She has been advised to work closely with her doctors on a treatment plan. Vanessa, who is currently dating golf legend Tiger Woods, received a flood of well-wishes from her family, close friends, and well-wishers on social media, with Ivanka Trump leading the way in expressing her support
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