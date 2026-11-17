Vanessa Kirby discloses that a crucial Avengers Doomsday moment involving Sue Storm and Doctor Doom mirrors original comic panels she recommended years ago.

Actress Vanessa Kirby has revealed that a pivotal scene in the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday closely mirrors a specific storyline from the original Marvel comic books. Kirby, who portrays Sue Storm, also known as the Invisible Woman, stated that she became a dedicated comic-book geek to inform her performance. She expressed a strong admiration for the complex interpersonal dynamics between Sue Storm, Reed Richards, and the villainous Victor von Doom. This enthusiasm led her to take proactive steps in advising the filmmakers on how to portray these relationships authentically on the big screen.

The actress revealed that she personally compiled a large collection of images depicting Sue Storm in conflict with Doctor Doom. She forwarded these visual references to the creative team, specifically the Russo brothers, approximately two years prior to the film production. Her goal was to ensure that the tension and history between the characters remained faithful to the emotional beats established in the decades of comic book history. The studio ultimately incorporated one of her suggested key scenes, which she described as an awesome outcome of her early contributions.

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Kirby emphasized that one of the key scenes for her character in the film is very close to a scene from the comic books. This confirmation builds significant anticipation for the integration of deep comic lore into the main cinematic narrative. It suggests that the creative team is prioritizing fidelity to the source material for major character interactions. The specific visual execution of the moment remains under wraps, leaving fans eager to see how it unfolds on screen when the film is released.

The intricate relationship between Sue Storm, Reed Richards, and Doctor Doom has a long and turbulent history within Marvel Comics lore. Before the two men engaged in open conflict as a superhero and a villain, they were primarily intellectual rivals. This academic competition intensified when both attended the same university, where they were engaged in high-level scientific research. Their professional rivalry eventually spilled over into personal territory, affecting their social and romantic lives significantly.

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The conflict escalated dramatically when Victor von Doom attempted to construct a machine capable of contacting his deceased mother. After the experiment failed, Doom blamed Reed Richards for pointing out critical flaws in the design. This accusation fractured their friendship and planted the seeds for future animosity. The rivalry became even more personal when Doom developed romantic interests in Sue Storm, despite her established relationship with Reed Richards.

Sue thus became a central figure in Doom's ongoing psychological and physical battles against his former friend. The complexity of the trio's relationship reached new heights in the 2015 Secret Wars storyline, a major event in comic book history. In this narrative, Doctor Doom acquires godlike powers and establishes a domain known as Battleworld. Within this recreated reality, Doom forces Sue to become his wife and raises Reed and Sue's children as his own.

This manipulation of family dynamics adds a dark layer to their interactions that is rare in superhero storytelling. One of the children mentioned in this storyline is Franklin Richards, a powerful entity in the Marvel universe. Franklin Richards appears at the end of Fantastic Four: First Steps, creating a direct link between the current film and potential future developments in Avengers: Doomsday. The presence of this character suggests that elements of the Secret Wars storyline may be adapted for the screen.

Kirby did not specify exactly which comic book scene was included in the upcoming blockbuster. This lack of specific detail leaves Marvel fans eager to discover the visual execution of the moment when the film is released. However, the confirmation alone builds anticipation for the integration of deep comic lore into the main cinematic narrative. It suggests that the creative team is prioritizing fidelity to the source material for major character interactions.

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Vanessa Kirby is set to reprise her role as the Invisible Woman in Avengers: Doomsday, a position that is critical given the complicated history with Doctor Doom. Her character serves as a nexus for the emotional stakes of the film, bridging the gap between the Fantastic Four and the larger Avengers roster. The inclusion of her recommended scenes indicates that her input has had a lasting impact on the franchise's direction.

The intersection of Kirby's advocacy and the filmmakers' vision demonstrates a collaborative approach to adapting complex comic book histories. By respecting the deep well of character dynamics established over decades, the production aims to satisfy both casual viewers and dedicated comic readers. The upcoming film promises to deliver on these expectations by bringing the nuanced rivalry between Sue Storm and Doctor Doom to life with greater fidelity than previous iterations.

Viewers will have to wait for the theatrical release to see how these long-suggested moments unfold on screen. The confirmation of comic-faithful storytelling adds a layer of authenticity to the anticipated blockbuster. It reinforces the idea that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is drawing heavily from its comic book roots. This approach ensures that the emotional weight of the characters' histories is preserved in the adaptation.