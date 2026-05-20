Vanessa Kirby Kickstarts Filming in Liminal, Sci-Fi Thriller Based on AWA Graphic Novel

The Crown star, Vanessa Kirby, has commenced filming for the Apple TV+ thriller, Liminal, which is inspired by a 2022 AWA graphic novel. The film revolves around an alternative world affected by telepathic powers as a result of an electromagnetic disturbance.

She's best known for a variety of roles, from Sue Storm to Princess Margaret. And Vanessa Kirby has added yet another string to her bow, after kickstarting filming for a role in the sci-fi movie Liminal .

The Crown star, 38, is appearing in the Apple TV+ thriller alongside Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. As the cameras rolled on the streets of New York, Vanessa brandished a prop gun for the dramatic scenes. Directed by Louis Leterrier, Liminal is based on the 2022 AWA graphic novel by Eisner Award winner J. Michael Straczynski, Steve Epting and Brian Reber.

Plot details for the film itself are being kept under wraps, but the graphic novel focuses on an alternative world where a tenth of the population suddenly gains telepathic powers as a result of electromagnetic disturbance





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Vanessa Kirby Liminal Apple TV+ Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Graphic Novel Telepathic Powers Electromagnetic Disturbance

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