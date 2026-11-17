Vanessa Hudgens—who shares two kids with husband Cole Tucker—chronicled her experience trying a new cosmetic procedure: 'Because after two babies, the tummy ain't what it used to be.”

alum shared insight into the cosmetic treatment she uses to firm up her body following the births of her and husband“So, I finally got a moment away from the kiddos, and mama is treating herself with a new treatment,” Hudgens said in a Nov. 16video.

“I'm so excited! It's called Everesse. It's skin tightening my face, my neck, and my stomach. Because after two babies, the tummy ain't what it used to be.

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” And while the start of something new can be daunting, Hudgens—who welcomed a son with Tucker, 30, in July 2024 and a daughter in November 2025—proved she’s always up to the challenge as she took viewers along for her first session.

“We're in the robe. Let's do this thing,” she said before showing a close-up of herself getting the treatment, which includes a wand gliding over her skin.

“Like I said, no needles, no downtime. ”“That was so easy and quick, and there's no redness,” she said after the treatment.

“I feel like my skin is literally so much tighter. But I'm so excited because apparently, it just keeps working. The collagen keeps producing, and you keep seeing better and better results. I'm not over this.

I'm freaking out. This is amazing. ”Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for HollyShorts Film Festivalin August 2025.

"Life is crazy and time is a really precious thing. I am a person of extremes—I'm all in doing one thing or another. So I guess that's balance, if you call extremes balance. ”actress is cherishing every moment of her journey.

As she put it, becoming a mom has taught her to "slow down and enjoy the moment.

"But she’s not the only celeb feeling fabulous after a cosmetic procedure. Keep reading for more stars who have detailed their own experiences…The Oscar winner admitted she “can’t really get very much done” in order to maintain "movement in my face,” but she has volunteered as tribute on some procedures.in September 2026.

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“If my skin is going to be a little saggier than I would like, at least it looks dewy and pretty. ” But while she has she has gone through with the Botox, she won't bite the bullet on another popular procedure.

“I would love to have a buccal fat removal,” she added of the minor plastic surgery, where fat pads are removed from the lower cheeks for a slimmer look. “I can’t because everybody would know, but just know that I want that. ”“Oh, I’m really nervous about these fat transfers,” she noted.

“I support other people doing them because I want to continue to watch and see what happens, but I don’t know about that. ”"I'm officially day five post-surgery and I feel pretty much back to normal for the most part," she shared in her January 2026 TikTok video.

"I did a lift and an implant. Recovery hasn't been as tough as I thought that it would be. This is a surgery that I have been wanting to do for quite some time now, really, since I stopped breastfeeding my daughter. My girls just never set the same as they did before.

" "My kids and husband all fought me on this decision saying 'mom/wife you don't need it, please don't do it, what can we do to talk you out of it," she recounted on Instagram. "But look at the results!!!! And now my husband and kids are all so happy with the results!!!!!! And truth is, it's MY decision, not theirs.

" "I'm loving every minute of my next decade and my 'refresh'!!!!!!!! " Alexis added. "It's subtle, but it's AMAZING!!!! ""After 25 years of debate," Rulla shared, "I finally decided to go ahead and get my rhinoplasty and a very minuscule lip lift while I was at it.

"in August 2025, “I wish I could go back and be that person. I was so hung up on this idea that I needed to be attractive to men so that I could survive. ” Still, she admitted, “I probably will , but I'm just not as concerned with it right now. ” "My skin is tighter," the reality star noted during the July 2025 episode.

"I feel more youthful, more beautiful, more confident than ever before. "alum debuted a jaw-dropping transformation after deciding to remove her gigantic breast implants on the July 30, 2025 episode of E! 's makeover series "This reversal has been one of the most liberating and healing decisions I’ve ever made," Larissa exclusively told E! News after downsizing from 1,500 cc implants to 700 cc implants..

"It feels like I reclaimed a part of myself that I had put aside for the sake of an image, for expectations that weren’t truly mine. "star shared a laundry list of plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures she's undergone over the years in a June 2025host, who had been open through the years about never getting Botox, revealed in March 2025 that he had embarked on his cosmetic journey and finally got the injectable procedure, which aims to reduce wrinkles.

Allure PerspectivesAccording to the former Disney Channel star, adults around her at the time had told her that she "needed to do it in order to get a show.

" "At the same time, I was like, 'If you're going to take my boobs out, I want lipo,'" she said in a 2025 episode of herAfter years of denying cosmetic procedures, the lifestyle expert confessed in a February 2024 episode of her eponymous podcast that she“My biggest regret with my boobs is that I don't know if I solely did it for me,” Jana said, "I've had fillers in various places and Botox, but I stopped like, four years ago. And that is the extent.

"alum, a mother of seven, underwent a Brazlian butt lift and tummy tuck in 2016, and another tummy tuck, liposuction and breast reduction surgery in December 2024. "I pray that my kids never struggle with their body images enough to mutilate their bodies to be skinny," she said on. "I think a little nip and tuck in terms of a nose job, or like a boob job is OK.

But to go through this to be skinny is mental illness, truly. And I say that with the most respect to anyone going through it.

"Blanchard underwent a rhinoplasty and septoplasty in April 2024, three months after she was released from prison (where she served seven years for her role in the murder of her mother"I wanted people to see how, when you come out, the scars and the cuts and what it really looks like," sheof the procedure. "I literally looked like I'd been in a car crash and the car had won, but five days later you're presentable.

Ten days later I was in a restaurant completely fine.

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" As for why the Bravo star was so open about her face lift journey? As she noted, "Being on a reality TV show, obviously it's going to look weird if I come back next season looking 10 years younger, which I do, obviously.

"The former Bravo star has been candid about her plastic surgery procedures in the past, including getting a nose job, having breast implants and dabbling with Botox and filler. And in 2024, she turned to CellSound's body sculpting treatment to tighten her stomach. March 2024.

"I have lines on my stomach that I haven't had since before I got pregnant. I think any mother knows after kids the elasticity of your skin will never be the same.

"“i’ll tell you what i’ve had! ” she wrote on Instagram in July 2024.

“you’re partially correct. tox in 11’s, outer brow, and my neck. ellevate for my neck in 2019 by @theneckdoctor minimal lip filler bc my face is too small to handle very much and filler in my chin. absolutely no filler anywhere else and def no bleph yet. hope this helps! i’ll keep yall posted if i do anything else. ”, with a black bandage wrapped around her head.

"I had a fat transplant put into my hands because I hated my hands, and the worst part was the lipo coming out of my leg to fill my hands. Believe it or not, that's the most pain I've had.

" "I had work done on my double chin. We call it the turkey gobbler, runs in my family," she said on the March 2024 episode of herpodcast.

"No matter what I was going through, no matter how much weight I lost, I still felt I had something there. " "They look really incredible when I take my top off and my bra off," she shared on a March 2025 episode of herIn addition to getting candid on using Ozempic for weight loss, the talk show host admitted that her 2021 facelift was "the worst thing that I ever did,""I've never had any work-work done, but I went through a phase when I was smoking pot when I was really obsessed with getting facial injections," the "Born This Way" singer told radio hostin 2013.

"I was going to this strip mall in Chicago in the back…Everybody was like, 'You are a nut job. '... I'm telling you, I wasn't exactly in the best frame of mind, and I would smoke a bunch of joints and have some drinks and I would be like, 'Oh, let's go see my girl' and we would drive to this strip mall and I would get shot up with a bunch of whatever, Juvéderm, and then leave.

" She continued, "Now all the stuff is gone. Before I shot the 'Applause' video, was like, 'Gaga, I love you but if you don't stop injecting s--t in your face I'm going to just kill you.

'"on the show that she got plastic surgery at the beginning of her career in order to make her eyes look bigger. "And after I had it done, the ball did roll for me," she said. "And I wondered, did I give in to the man? " She added, "I have to live with every decision that I've made.

And it got me to where we are today. And I'm not going to look back.

"in 2002. "I've had a little plastic surgery. I've had a little lipo. I've had a little Botox.

And you know what? None of it works. None of it.

"in 2007. "I slept like a baby for the first time in years. As far as all the other , as boring as it sounds, it's still mine. All of it.

Still mine.

"View More Photos From Celebs Who've Admitted to Getting Plastic Surgery or Cosmetic Procedures