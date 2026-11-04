Vanessa Feltz Shares Weight Loss Journey After Stylish Podcast Appearance

Vanessa Feltz discusses her dramatic weight fluctuations and surgical history following a stylish podcast appearance with Myleene Klass, revealing details from her memoir.

Vanessa Feltz presented a striking image of transformation on Wednesday when she appeared alongside Myleene Klass for the filming of her podcast, At Home With Vanessa. The sixty-four-year-old broadcaster showcased her current slender physique in a coordinated burgundy leather dress that featured front buttons and three-quarter sleeves. This public appearance marks another chapter in the long-term narrative of her health and body image journey.

Film Date And Wardrobe Details

The recording session took place at the London residence of Vanessa Feltz, where both women coordinated their styles for the camera. Feltz paired her £71 Freemans dress, which is part of Myleene Klass's collection with the brand, with black floral tights and high heels. Myleene Klass matched the aesthetic by wearing burgundy knee-high stockings and black stilettos with a similar style of dress. Later in the day, Feltz changed into a red sleeveless gown with a plunging neckline and a silver sequin skirt to continue the broadcast preparations.

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Surgical History And Medical Procedures

Feltz has been open about the medical interventions that have shaped her body over the last two decades. Her initial significant weight loss occurred between 1999 and 2000 when she reduced her size from twenty-two to ten. Subsequent efforts included losing two stone in 2004 and three stone in 2007, though she regained the weight after each period. In 2010, she underwent gastric band surgery to limit her stomach capacity, but this procedure resulted in complications when the device became embedded in her liver.

Childhood Trauma And Dietary Habits

In her memoir, Vanessa Bares All, Feltz details the origins of her relationship with food dating back to age nine. She describes being subjected to strict diets by her mother, Valerie, who was concerned about any weight gain. By the time Feltz reached age twenty, her mother was obtaining black market amphetamines from a hairdresser to suppress her appetite. These substances led to rapid weight loss but left her feeling physically unwell and malnourished.

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Long-Term Health Outcomes

The turning point in Feltz's medical journey came in 2019 with the decision to undergo gastric bypass surgery. This procedure involved creating a small pouch in the stomach and connecting it directly to the small intestine. The change allowed her to consume less food while feeling fuller for longer periods. This operation resulted in a further five stone loss, enabling her to maintain a stable and slender frame since the recovery period.

Podcast Context And Public Reflection

The appearance with Myleene Klass provided a platform for Feltz to reflect on these experiences publicly. The podcast setting at her home allowed for a more intimate discussion of the challenges associated with yo-yo dieting. Feltz continues to share her story to highlight the complex interplay between childhood trauma, medical intervention, and long-term health management in the public eye.