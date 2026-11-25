TV presenter Vanessa Feltz discusses her gastric bypass and personal life at the An English Christmas Wish premiere in London alongside host Caprice Bourret.

Television personality Vanessa Feltz, aged sixty-four, attended the premiere of the film An English Christmas Wish on a Tuesday evening in West London, showcasing a significant physical transformation. The broadcaster posed with American actress Caprice Bourret, aged fifty-five, who starred as Elise St Lawrence in the holiday movie. Feltz wore a sparkling black floor-length gown with mesh sleeves and silver-studded boots, standing beside Bourret who hosted the event at her £15million home.

Event Details and Film Production

The premiere for An English Christmas Wish took place at the residence of Caprice Bourret, who served as the producer through her award-winning company JJ Love Productions. The festive film is scheduled to air on Channel 5 on Saturday. Bourret attended the gathering in a fitted red velvet dress paired with gold heels, while Feltz accessorized her evening wear with a gold bangle. The two women stood together with arms linked, smiling for photographers during the glitzy night out.

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Medical History and Surgical Interventions

Feltz has been open about her fluctuating weight, which ranged between sizes ten and twenty-two over three decades. Her weight loss journey involved multiple medical procedures, starting with a gastric band fitted in 2010. This initial surgery reduced stomach capacity but led to complications when the band became embedded in her liver. She noted that she could consume soft substances like ice cream but not large amounts of solid food, occasionally sabotaging the operation by eating thousands of calories.

In 2019, Feltz underwent a gastric bypass procedure, which created a small pouch in the stomach connected to the small intestine. This surgical approach bypassed the rest of the stomach, allowing her to take in less food and feel fuller for longer periods. The procedure resulted in a further weight loss of five stone, establishing the slender frame she maintained in subsequent years.

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Personal Life and Emotional Impact

Alongside the medical interventions, Feltz attributed part of her weight loss to emotional factors stemming from her breakup with singer Ben Ofoedu. The couple was together for sixteen years before separating in 2023. Feltz stated that the end of the relationship nuked her appetite, noting that three years post-separation she still lacks the appetite for large portions of dessert. She described the breakup as a seismic event that contributed to her decreased desire to eat.

Reflecting on her romantic history, Feltz offered advice to younger women, urging them to be the chooser rather than the chosen. She criticized the mindset of being delighted to be selected by a partner, advocating instead for confidence in making one's own selections. She explicitly warned against expressing gratitude for being picked, encouraging independence in relationship choices.

Future Preferences and Lifestyle Adjustments

Despite her current success with weight management, Feltz expressed regret regarding her decision to undergo surgery before the widespread availability of weight-loss medications like Ozempic and Mounjaro. She stated that she would have waited for these fat jabs to avoid the expense and invasiveness of the gastric bypass. She acknowledged spending a significant amount of money on the operation, which she now views as a mistake given the timing.

Feltz emphasized that her slim physique is not the result of a sudden virtue or a preference for vegetables over chocolate mousse. She continued to prefer indulgent foods but relies on the physical restrictions of her surgery to maintain her weight. Her active lifestyle, supported by her busy schedule and the responsibilities of caring for grandchildren, also plays a role in her daily routine, which includes extensive walking and running.