Vanessa Feltz Reveals Weight Loss Secrets and Dating Tips

Broadcaster Vanessa Feltz discusses her gastric bypass surgery, active lifestyle, and new confidence in dating after decades of weight fluctuations.

Presenter Vanessa Feltz, aged 64, recently showcased her transformed physique in a striking feathered pink gown at The Willow Charity Ball held at the Dorchester Hotel on Saturday. The television broadcaster has long been open about her complex relationship with her body, having experienced significant weight variations over a 30-year period where her size swung dramatically between 10 and 22. Her appearance at the high-profile London event marked a public celebration of her current slender figure after years of candid discussions regarding her health journey.

Vanessa Feltz Weight Loss Methodology

Feltz clarified that her current slimmed-down physique is primarily the result of a gastric bypass surgery she underwent in 2019, rather than strict dieting or rigorous exercise routines. In an interview with the Daily Mail, she explained that she does not prefer healthy foods like celery over indulgent treats such as chocolate mousse. Instead, she acknowledged the medical intervention as the decisive factor in her weight management, noting that the procedure was expensive but effective in helping her manage her lifelong weight challenges.

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Despite the surgical intervention, the broadcaster does maintain an active lifestyle through daily movement rather than formal gym sessions. She described her routine as involving substantial amounts of walking and running around, largely driven by her busy schedule and her role as a grandmother to four young children whom she sees frequently. Feltz admitted that while she does some weight-resistant exercises for muscle maintenance as she ages, her primary form of physical activity is simply staying active through daily life tasks and family interactions.

Regret Over Missing Weight Loss Injections

Reflecting on her medical decisions, Feltz expressed regret that she did not wait for the availability of modern weight-loss injections, which have become widely discussed in recent years. She described her timing as poor because she paid a significant sum of money for the gastric bypass in 2019 before such pharmaceutical options were commonly accessible. She humorously referred to herself as an idiot for spending that money when she could have potentially waited to access the so-called fat injections that others have utilized.

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The broadcaster also touched on her approach to cosmetic procedures, stating that her only regular cosmetic treatment is Botox, which she has been receiving since she was between 37 and 40 years old. She explicitly denied having any fillers or other invasive surgeries, citing a fear of them. This transparency highlights her preference for non-invasive maintenance over more drastic cosmetic alterations, focusing instead on internal health changes and natural aging processes.

Vanessa Feltz Romance and Dating Philosophy

Beyond her health journey, Feltz hinted at a return to the dating scene, describing her current romantic life as a period of experimentation. She concluded a long-term relationship with Ben Ofoedu that lasted 16 years, from 2006 to 2023, and is now navigating her personal life with a renewed sense of agency. Her comments suggest she is open to new connections while maintaining a cautious and self-directed approach to romance.

Offering advice to younger women, Feltz urged them to avoid being passive in relationships. She advised against the mindset of being pleased to be chosen by a partner, suggesting instead that women should cultivate the confidence to be the picker rather than the pickee. She emphasized the importance of choosing a partner based on one's own standards rather than feeling grateful simply for being selected, advocating for a proactive role in romantic decision-making.

She also reflected on how confidence grows with age and hindsight, noting that younger self-doubt is natural because youth lacks the wisdom that comes with experience. Feltz admitted that she often felt frenzied and miserable in the past when she lacked confidence, but now recognizes that such feelings were preventable. She encourages embracing this evolved perspective, stating that everything becomes clearer with time and that one should learn to be cool and chilled rather than anxious about past insecurities.