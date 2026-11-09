Vanessa Feltz Reveals Weight Loss Secret and New Romance at 64

Presenter Vanessa Feltz, 64, discusses her gastric bypass, dating life, and confidence growth, while promoting AXA UK cross-generational friendship campaign.

Television presenter Vanessa Feltz is demonstrating remarkable vitality at 64 years old, sharing details about her current lifestyle and romantic prospects during a recent interview. The media personality recently highlighted her slimmed-down physique and openness to new relationships while participating in a promotional campaign for AXA UK.

Weight Loss Journey and Medical History

Vanessa Feltz has been candid about her historical struggles with weight management, noting that she fluctuated dramatically between sizes 10 and 22 over a period of three decades. She ultimately underwent a gastric bypass procedure in 2019 to address these longstanding challenges. The presenter emphasized that her current slim figure is primarily the result of this medical intervention rather than a sudden change in dietary virtue or exercise routine.

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Feltz explained that she still strongly prefers chocolate mousse over healthy options like celery, clarifying that her weight loss is not due to a newfound asceticism. She acknowledged that her timing for the surgery was unfortunate, as she paid a significant amount for the procedure before widely available weight loss injections became an option. She admitted to feeling regret that she did not wait for those pharmaceutical alternatives to emerge in the market.

Daily Activity and Cosmetic Choices

The 64-year-old attributed her active lifestyle to her busy schedule and her role as a grandmother to four children whom she sees frequently. She described her daily routine as involving lots of walking and running around, rather than structured gym sessions. While she does engage in some weight resistance exercises to maintain muscle mass as she ages, she jokingly dismissed other forms of non-exercise activity thermogenesis, such as lunging or vacuuming.

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Regarding cosmetic enhancements, Feltz disclosed that she has used Botox since she was between the ages of 37 and 40. However, she has avoided other forms of plastic surgery or fillers, citing a fear of invasive procedures. She maintains that her appearance remains relatively natural aside from the use of Botox, rejecting the idea that she has undergone extensive aesthetic reconstruction.

Romantic Advice and Relationship History

Feltz hinted that she is currently back on the dating scene, using the word experimenting to describe her romantic activities. She was previously in a long-term relationship with Ben Ofoedu that lasted for 16 years, from 2006 to 2023. Drawing from her extensive experience, she offered strong advice to younger women about how to approach modern dating dynamics with greater autonomy.

She urged her audience to avoid being passive recipients of romantic attention, telling them not to be the one who is merely picked. Instead, Feltz encouraged women to be the pickers, emphasizing the importance of confidence and the agency to choose partners rather than feeling grateful to be chosen. She believes that taking control of romantic decisions leads to healthier and more balanced relationships.

Confidence Growth and Professional Campaign

The presenter reflected on how her self-assurance has evolved over time, noting that hindsight makes past insecurities seem unnecessary. She admitted that her younger self was often frenzied and miserable due to a lack of confidence, which she attributed to not yet knowing enough to feel secure. She suggests that true confidence comes from knowledge and experience, which are things that cannot be rushed.

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Alongside her personal revelations, Feltz collaborated with James Jordan on a campaign for AXA UK. This initiative focuses on highlighting the benefits of cross-generational friendships, aiming to bring different age groups together. The partnership underscores her belief in the value of diverse social connections and her continued relevance in the public sphere as a vocal advocate for healthy aging and intergenerational bonding.