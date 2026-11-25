Presenter Vanessa Feltz, 64, attended the An English Christmas Wish premiere with Caprice Bourret. She discussed her 5 stone gastric bypass weight loss and breakup with Ben Ofoedu.

Vanessa Feltz, the 64-year-old broadcaster, attended the London premiere of An English Christmas Wish on Tuesday night alongside American actress Caprice Bourret. Feltz showcased her significant weight loss at the West London event, wearing a sparkly black floor-length dress with mesh sleeves, silver-studded boots, and a gold bangle. She stood smiling with her arm around Bourret, who starred as Elise St Lawrence in the festive film.

Event Details And Film Production

The premiere took place at Bourret's £15million west London home, where the model hosted the glitzy night out. Bourret, 55, appeared in a fitted red velvet dress with gold heels and bangles, letting her curled blonde hair fall past her shoulders. The film, produced by Bourret's award-winning company JJ Love Productions, is scheduled to air on Channel 5 on Saturday.

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Gastric Surgery And Medical History

Feltz has been candid about her weight fluctuations between sizes 10 and 22 over three decades. In 2010, she received a gastric band that limited solid food intake, though complications arose when it embedded in her liver. She later underwent a gastric bypass in 2019, creating a small stomach pouch connected to the small intestine. This procedure helped her lose an additional five stone and maintain a slender frame since.

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Relationship Breakup Impact

Feltz attributed part of her appetite loss to her breakup with singer Ben Ofoedu, with whom she was for 16 years before separating in 2023. She noted that three years post-breakup, her appetite had not fully returned, stating she could not tuck into desserts with customary gusto. Feltz advised younger women to be the picker rather than the pickee in romantic relationships.

Regrets And Future Preferences

Feltz admitted regretting her decision to undergo surgery instead of waiting for weight-loss medications like Ozempic. She stated the 2019 operation cost a significant amount of money that she now considers wasted. She emphasized that her weight maintenance is due to the gastric bypass and her busy schedule, including walking and running around her grandchildren, rather than a change in dietary preferences.