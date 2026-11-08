Vanessa Feltz Reveals Weight Loss Journey and Dating Life at 64

Presenter Vanessa Feltz discusses her gastric bypass surgery, confidence, and new relationship status at 64 while launching a campaign with AXA UK.

Presenter Vanessa Feltz, who entered the entertainment industry during the early 1990s, remains a highly active figure at 64 years old. She recently highlighted her physical transformation and renewed confidence following a public appearance last week where she displayed her slimmer physique.

Weight Loss Journey and Medical History

Vanessa Feltz has been transparent about her long-term struggles with weight management, noting significant fluctuations between dress sizes 10 and 22 over a period of three decades. She ultimately underwent a gastric bypass procedure in 2019 to address these challenges, a decision she now views with mixed emotions regarding timing.

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She admitted that her choice of surgery was expensive, costing a substantial amount of her own funds, and expressed regret that she did not wait longer for the availability of newer weight-loss injections. Feltz described herself as an idiot for paying for the bypass when the medical landscape soon shifted to offer pharmaceutical alternatives that others have since utilized.

Active Lifestyle and Dietary Habits

The broadcaster credited her current fitness level to a busy schedule involving her four grandchildren, whom she sees frequently, rather than a strict regimen of formal exercise. She stated that she engages in extensive walking and running around as part of her daily routine, which keeps her physically active without requiring gym membership.

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When asked about Non-exercise activity thermogenesis, or NEAT, Feltz joked that she avoids activities like lunging or vacuuming, which are often cited as methods to burn calories through daily chores. She emphasized that her weight management is not due to a sudden preference for healthy foods like celery over chocolate mousse, but rather the physiological effects of her previous surgery.

Confidence, Beauty, and Romantic Advice

Feltz, who has used Botox since she was 37 or 40 years old, confirmed that she has not pursued other cosmetic surgeries such as fillers. She explained that she feels scared by more invasive procedures and prefers to maintain her natural appearance while relying on her existing beauty routine.

Regarding her romantic life, the presenter hinted that she is back on the dating scene, using the word experimenting to describe her current status. She drew upon her past relationship with Ben Ofoedu, which lasted from 2006 to 2023, to offer advice to younger women about maintaining self-worth.

She urged women not to be thrilled simply to be chosen by a partner, but rather to take charge and become the picker. Feltz argued that confidence comes from self-assurance and that younger individuals often lack the perspective that comes with hindsight, leading to unnecessary worry and a lack of chill.

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AXA UK Campaign and Cross-Generational Bonds

Currently, Vanessa Feltz is collaborating with AXA UK on a campaign designed to highlight the benefits of cross-generational friendships. She joined forces with her friend James Jordan to promote the value of connecting with people from different age groups and bringing generations together.

This initiative underscores her belief that social connections are vital for well-being at any stage of life. By sharing her personal stories of health, romance, and friendship, Feltz aims to inspire others to embrace change and maintain active, engaged lives as they age.