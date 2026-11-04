Vanessa Feltz Reveals Weight Loss Journey And Childhood Trauma

Vanessa Feltz discusses her dramatic weight changes, gastric surgeries, and mother's abusive dieting tactics in her new memoir Vanessa Bares All.

Vanessa Feltz demonstrated significant weight loss alongside Myleene Klass during a recent appearance at her London residence. The presenter, 64, wore a burgundy leather dress from the brand Freemans to film her podcast, At Home with Vanessa. This event highlighted her current slender frame after decades of fluctuating between sizes 10 and 22.

Vanessa Feltz And Myleene Klass Styling Choices

The presenter selected the £71 Freemans dress, which is part of Myleene Klass collection, for the Wednesday filming session. The garment featured buttons down the front, three-quarter sleeves, and a cinched waist with a matching belt. Feltz paired the dress with black floral tights and towering heels to complete the stylish look.

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Myleene Klass also wore the same burgundy dress but styled it differently with knee-high burgundy stockings and black stilettos. The two women posed together, showcasing the outfit and celebrating Feltz's maintained slim figure. Later that day, Feltz changed into a red sleeveless gown with a plunging neckline and a silver sequin skirt for further glamour shots.

Gastric Bypass And Surgical Weight Loss History

Feltz first reduced her weight from size 22 to size 10 between the years 1999 and 2000 before regaining the pounds. She lost two stone in 2004 and three stone in 2007, but both efforts resulted in temporary results. In 2010, she underwent a gastric band procedure to limit food intake, which caused complications when the band embedded in her liver.

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During the gastric band period, Feltz consumed thousands of calories of soft substances like ice cream, which circumvented the restriction on solid food. She admitted this approach sabotaged the surgical operation she had paid for. The procedure ultimately failed to provide long-term weight management due to these dietary loopholes.

Memories Of Mother Valerie And Childhood Abuse

In her memoir, Vanessa Bares All, the TV personality details the origins of her weight struggles and family trauma. She reveals that her mother, Valerie, forced her to take black market amphetamines to slim down when Feltz was 20 years old. These diet pills were sourced from her mother hairdresser and caused severe physical distress.

Feltz described the physical effects of the amphetamines as her weight dropping to a size 8. She noted that her hip bones and skeleton became visible beneath her skin, resulting in a gaunt appearance. Despite feeling sick, she felt pressured to achieve this thin look due to her mother strict demands.

Childhood Dieting And Family Trauma

Weight issues began for Feltz at age nine when her mother placed her on a strict diet to prevent any weight gain. She recalled being deprived of food and going hungry while her family ate normal meals. In one instance, she was forced to eat a grapefruit for dinner while the rest of the family had soup.

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Looking back, Feltz characterizes these childhood experiences as a form of punishment for reasons she did not understand. The memoir explores how these early traumas influenced her lifelong relationship with food and body image. Her current stability follows a successful gastric bypass in 2019, which led to a further five stone loss and lasting results.