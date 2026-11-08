Vanessa Feltz Recalls Russell Brand's Inappropriate Interview Comments in 2006

Vanessa Feltz discusses her 2006 MTV interview with Russell Brand, describing his requests regarding her daughters as chilling and intimidating following his rape conviction.

Television presenter Vanessa Feltz has recounted a deeply uncomfortable interview segment from 2006 with Russell Brand, describing his questions about her family as chilling and intimidating. The comments resurfaced following Brand's conviction for rape and sexual assault, prompting Feltz to reflect on the interaction years after it aired.

Feltz appeared on Brand's MTV program, 1 Leicester Square, during a period when she described their relationship as friendly. The interview took place when her younger daughter was 15 years old. Brand began the conversation with standard chat show banter before shifting the tone abruptly and making explicit sexual propositions regarding Feltz and her children.

Also read Katy Perry’s marriage to Russell Brand was blocked from mention in his rape trial: report

The Specific Propositions Made On Air

During the broadcast, Brand loudly asked Feltz if he could have sex with her or her daughters. Feltz grimaced at the vulgarity and firmly replied that he could not. When Brand persisted, suggesting that some of the daughters were adults, Feltz maintained her refusal. She stated she had two daughters and gave a definitive no to his inquiries.

Brand did not stop at Feltz. He then turned the conversation to his own potential future children. He asked if he could sleep with his own future daughters, a statement Feltz found particularly disturbing. She expressed disbelief, noting that she was unsure about his intentions. Brand dismissed the concern by claiming he was only mucking about and that it was just a joke.

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Feltz's Assessment of Brand's Intent

In recent interviews, Feltz has clarified that she did not perceive Brand's behavior as humorous at the time. Speaking to The Guardian in 2024 and on Good Morning Britain, she described his demeanor as dispassionate and ruthless. She felt a sense of intimidation that persisted long after the recording ended.

Feltz observed that Brand seemed to relish power over women. She noted that he wanted to have sex with women who did not want to be with him. This dynamic, she argued, was more significant than his success with those who were interested. Her recollection highlights a pattern of behavior that she found revolting and scary.

Context of the 2006 MTV Appearance

The 1 Leicester Square show was known for its provocative style. Feltz was drawn to Brand's charisma and stream of words during their initial meeting. She found him vastly entertaining and mesmerizing in the early stages of their acquaintance. This initial impression makes the later sexual comments even more jarring in retrospect.

The interview segment has gained new attention due to Brand's legal troubles. He was found guilty of rape and three sexual assaults. The verdict has led to a reevaluation of his past public behavior and interactions with female colleagues. Feltz's account provides a firsthand perspective on his conduct during this earlier period of his career.

Additional Controversial Interactions

Beyond the MTV interview, other instances of Brand's behavior have come under scrutiny. A clip from the 2010 Oscars red carpet shows Brand flashing a card that reads Obey. He was with his then-wife, pop star Katy Perry, at the event. The gesture was interpreted by some as Brand asserting control over Perry.

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During the Oscars interview, Brand disagreed with Perry about watching the show. He then told her off for swearing. Following this, he displayed the Obey card to the camera. He stormed off, leaving Perry to finish the interview alone. The incident contributed to perceptions of Brand as intimidating and controlling.

Impact of the Conviction on Public Memory

The conviction for sexual offenses has reshaped the public narrative around Brand. Former colleagues and interviewees are now sharing their experiences with new context. Feltz's description of Brand as ruthless and scary adds to the growing body of testimony. Her account from 2006 serves as a key piece of evidence regarding his character.

Investigators and journalists continue to examine the full scope of Brand's conduct. The focus is on understanding the patterns of behavior that led to the legal findings. Feltz's willingness to speak out provides clarity on the uncomfortable nature of their professional relationship. Her testimony underscores the severity of the allegations against him.

The reexamination of past interviews reveals a consistent theme of inappropriate comments. Brand's interactions with female hosts often included sexual propositions. These exchanges were previously viewed as edgy comedy but are now seen through a different lens. The legal verdict has forced a hard look at this aspect of his public persona.

Vanessa Feltz's reflections offer insight into the immediate reaction to Brand's behavior. She felt unsettled by his lack of empathy and respect for boundaries. Her experience on 1 Leicester Square is a notable example of his provocative style. It remains a significant part of the discussion surrounding his conviction and the allegations made against him.