Vanessa Feltz Ends Friendship With Russell Brand Over 2006 On-Air Assault

TV presenter Vanessa Feltz reveals she severed ties with Russell Brand after he sexually harassed her and her teenage daughters during a 2006 broadcast.

Television personality Vanessa Feltz has permanently ended her friendship with comedian Russell Brand following a disturbing 2006 incident where he sexually harassed her and her teenage daughters live on air. Speaking on her LBC radio program, Feltz detailed the event that occurred on the MTV show 1 Leicester Square, stating that the interaction was so horrifying and disgusting that she stopped being friendly with Brand that very night.

The 2006 MTV Show Incident

Russell Brand appeared as the host of the MTV chat show 1 Leicester Square in 2006, inviting Vanessa Feltz to appear as a guest. During their conversation, Brand repeatedly asked Feltz if he could have sex with her or her two daughters. Feltz noted that the youngest daughter was just 15 years old at the time, making the suggestion particularly egregious.

Also read Vanessa Feltz Recalls Russell Brand's Inappropriate Interview Comments in 2006

Midway through the segment, the comedian loudly asked if he could have sex with either her or her daughters. Feltz grimaced at the host's vulgarity and replied firmly that he could not. Brand persisted, suggesting that some of them were adults, to which Feltz responded that she had two daughters and the answer remained no.

Brand did not cease his questioning, asking if he could have sex with none of them. Feltz stated neither, and asked him to stop. Brand continued by saying it was selfish that he could not have one of her two daughters. Feltz told him that when he had his own daughters, he would understand her position.

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Feltz Breaks Silence on the Trauma

In her recent LBC broadcast, Vanessa Feltz recalled that she could not pretend to find Brand's comments funny. She described feeling absolutely disgusted, even with a baying audience roaring in the background. She stated that the interaction did not feel like a joke and that she refused to laugh it off.

Feltz also shared her immediate reaction to Brand's persistence. She told him that she was not sure about his claim that he would not actually sleep with his own kids. Feltz found his behavior frustrating and chilling, noting that he seemed relish power over women who did not want to engage with him.

Reflecting on Brand's charisma, Feltz admitted she had previously found him vastly entertaining and mesmerized by his stream of words. However, the incident on 1 Leicester Square changed her perspective. She realized that there was something extremely ruthless, scary, and intimidating about him.

Broader Context on Celebrity Assault

This revelation comes as Russell Brand faces a lengthy jail sentence after being found guilty of rape. Feltz connected her experience to the broader issue of why rape victims are often reluctant to come forward. She highlighted the traumatic nature of facing an inquisition from an attacker's legal team.

Feltz also spoke about her own past experience with another convicted sex pest, Rolf Harris. She recalled being assaulted by Harris while they were in the bed for Channel Four's Big Breakfast. Her wife was nearby, and she felt adored by the nation, which made her fear launching a complaint.

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She explained that she stayed completely silent about the Harris incident, telling only her then-husband and a couple of friends. Feltz emphasized that the thought of being labeled a liar or having one's history scrutinized is enough to deter most women from reporting sexual assault.

The Lasting Impact of the Encounter

Vanessa Feltz's decision to break off her friendship with Russell Brand was immediate and final. She stated that she stopped being friendly with him that night on the set of 1 Leicester Square. The incident remains a defining moment in her career, illustrating the power dynamics at play in media interviews.

The comedian on MTV, Russell Brand, continued to press his unwanted advances despite Feltz's clear boundaries. His comments about her daughters, including the youngest who was 15, were delivered with a dispassionate tone that Feltz found deeply unsettling. This behavior stood in stark contrast to the entertaining persona she had previously admired.

Now, with Brand facing legal consequences for his actions towards other women, Feltz's account provides additional context to the pattern of behavior. She described his desire to have sex with those who did not want it as a core aspect of his character. This revelation underscores the serious nature of the allegations against him.