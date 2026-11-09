Vanessa Feltz Ends Friendship with Russell Brand After 2006 On-Air Assault Request

Vanessa Feltz reveals she severed ties with Russell Brand following a 2006 MTV interview where he asked to have sex with her and her teenage daughters, calling his actions chilling and ruthless.

Vanessa Feltz has confirmed that she permanently ended her personal friendship with Russell Brand following a disturbing on-air interaction during a 2006 television broadcast. The television presenter stated that she became horrified and disgusted after Brand asked her live if he could have sex with her and her two teenage daughters, an incident that led her to stop being friendly with him immediately.

The 2006 MTV Interview Incident Details

The confrontation occurred while Vanessa Feltz was appearing as a guest on Russell Brand's MTV chat show titled 1 Leicester Square. During the broadcast, Brand repeatedly asked Vanessa if he could have it off with her daughters, with the youngest daughter being just 15 years old at the time of the interview. Vanessa recalled that she was unable to laugh off the comment and did not want to pretend that his request was funny or appropriate for a public broadcast.

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Midway through their conversation, the comedian loudly asked Vanessa if he could have it off with either her or her daughters. Vanessa grimaced at the host's brazen vulgarity and firmly replied that he may not. Russell Brand persisted in the conversation by stating that some of the girls were adults, prompting a more serious response from the TV presenter who reminded him that she had two daughters and the answer remained no.

Russell did not relent in his line of questioning, asking if none of them were available. Vanessa replied neither, and added the instruction for him to stop. He continued to press the issue, saying he could not even have one of her two whole daughters and calling her selfish. Vanessa became even more serious and told Russell that when he has his own daughters, he will know why she said no.

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Stakeholder Positions and Public Reactions

Russell Brand attempted to frame his comments as a joke, blurring that he would not sleep with them and claiming he was only mucking about. He insisted that he was not actually going to sleep with his own kids and that it was only words. An uncomfortable Vanessa Feltz replied that she was not sure about that, making a frustrated jab towards the host regarding his lack of seriousness.

Vanessa later spoke on her LBC radio show about the encounter, emphasizing that it did not feel like a joke at all. She noted that even with a baying audience roaring in the bear pit, she could not pretend to think what he said was funny. The TV presenter stated that she realized there was something extremely chilling about him, describing him as ruthless and a bit scary and intimidating during the interaction.

She also reflected on her initial impression of him before the incident, admitting she was quite friendly with him and found him vastly entertaining. She had been absolutely mesmerized by his stream of words and charisma, noting she had never seen a presenter anything like him. However, his dispassionate announcement of wanting to have sex with her and both daughters shifted her perspective entirely.

Real-World Impact and Criminal Context

The renewed public attention comes after Russell Brand was found guilty of rape and is facing a lengthy jail sentence for those crimes. Vanessa described what he really relished as power over women, suggesting he wanted to have sex with the ones who did not want to have sex with him rather than those who did. She realized that his behavior on air was indicative of a darker personality trait that she could no longer tolerate.

In addition to her comments on Russell Brand, Vanessa Feltz also discussed a past sexual assault by another convicted sex pest, Rolf Harris. She recalled being assaulted by him while they were in Channel Four's Big Breakfast bed, noting that his wife was about two feet away during the incident. She stated that there was no chance on earth that she would have dreamt of launching a complaint or making any sort of fuss about it at the time.

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Vanessa explained that she stayed completely silent about the Rolf Harris incident, telling her then husband at the time and a couple of friends but otherwise never saying a word about it. She mentioned that Harris was adored by the nation and loved by the royal family, which contributed to her decision to remain silent and not report the assault immediately.

Commentary on Reporting Sexual Violence

Speaking on Good Morning Britain following the conviction, Vanessa Feltz explained why rape victims were sometimes reluctant to come forward if their attackers were celebrities. She observed that the thought of facing an inquisition from an attacker's legal team would deter most women from reporting. She described the legal process as terrifying, with teams suggesting victims are liars, fantastic, promiscuous, sex obsessed, or have a history of debauchery.

She stated that she sees why reporting a sexual assault or rape is traumatic and nerve wracking even terrifying for survivors. The psychological toll of having one's character attacked by the defense team is often more than enough to prevent victims from seeking justice. Her detailed account provides a stark contrast between the public persona of the entertainer and the reality of the harm caused by such behavior.

The incident highlights the serious nature of boundary violations in media environments where hosts hold significant power over their guests. Vanessa Feltz's decision to break off the friendship that night underscores the immediate and lasting impact of such disrespectful conduct. Her willingness to speak out now, years later, adds to the broader conversation about accountability in the entertainment industry.