Vanessa Feltz Condemns John Lewis Christmas Ad As Abhorrent Amid Piers Morgan Criticism

Broadcaster Vanessa Feltz has condemned the new John Lewis Christmas advert as abhorrent. This article explores the backlash against the campaign featuring Kristin Scott Thomas and the retailer's response.

Broadcaster Vanessa Feltz has launched a fierce condemnation of the John Lewis Christmas advert, describing the festive campaign as abhorrent and fundamentally misaligned with the spirit of the holiday season. The radio personality and writer expressed profound disgust with the department store's latest offering, arguing that it fails to capture the genuine warmth of family connections.

Feltz stated unequivocally that she absolutely detests the advertisement, asserting that it completely misses the emotional core of Christmas. She emphasized that the central relationship between a grandmother and her grandchildren is a pivotal part of her own life, making the portrayal in the ad deeply offensive to her sensibilities. She described the sentiment of the piece as terribly and awfully wrong on every level.

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The controversial three-minute film, entitled Gloria And Pickles, stars Dame Kristin Scott Thomas as a wealthy grandmother named Gloria. The narrative follows her struggle to connect with her two grandchildren, Freddie and Maggie, when they arrive at her London home for the holidays. The children display little interest in her treasured childhood toy dog, which is voiced by comedian Paul Whitehouse.

Gloria initially considers giving the children cash instead of a thoughtful gift, but the toy dog springs to life to persuade her to make a genuine effort. She eventually transforms her home office into a Gran Cave complete with disco balls and music, earning an affectionate hug from the children at the end of the film. This resolution, however, has not satisfied all critics.

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Feltz criticized the behavior of the characters in the ad, describing the children as rude and the parents as passive and uncouth. She questioned the nature of the gifts and expressed anger at a scene where Gloria drops a Father Christmas ornament in a shop and leaves without paying. Her comments were made while speaking to the Daily Mail as part of her campaign with AXA UK to highlight the benefits of cross-generational friendships.

Fellow broadcaster Piers Morgan also joined the criticism, calling it possibly the worst advert he has ever seen. He stated that it would actively dissuade him from shopping at the retailer, echoing Feltz's sentiments that the campaign rewards bad behavior rather than celebrating traditional holiday values. The combined backlash has sparked a public debate about the evolving nature of holiday storytelling in advertising.

In response to the intense criticism, John Lewis defended its controversial campaign, insisting that it celebrates the true spirit of Christmas. A spokesperson for the retailer wrote on the social media platform X that gifting across generations can feel tricky, and it is tempting to hand over an envelope of cash to play it safe. The brand hoped that Gloria's story would inspire everyone to back their instincts and choose something personal this Christmas.

The retailer argued that the ad was intended to encourage shoppers to put more thought into their presents rather than simply providing money. They maintained that the story was meant to highlight the value of personal effort over material convenience. Despite this explanation, the ad has been branded as one of the store's worst in recent years by critics who accuse the retailer of pandering to spoiled behavior.

Some observers feel the brand has officially lost its magic by promoting materialism and rude behavior in its festive narrative. Feltz, who has four grandchildren of her own, filmed a last-minute reaction video for her YouTube channel called At Home With Vanessa. She was joined by Sharon Marshall, Isobel Webster, and branding expert Marcel Knobil to dissect the film and debate the direction of the famous holiday campaigns.

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The group went on to dissect the advert as they debated whether the brand's famous festive advert has officially lost its magic. They highlighted scenes such as the children shaking their cards to see if there is money inside, which Feltz described as horrid. She noted that the poor grandma, who is extremely rich but desperate to placate the rude children, was portrayed in a way that felt uncomfortable and morally questionable.

Critics argue that the advert fails to show the actual gift she buys them, leaving the viewer with a sense of unease rather than holiday cheer. The lack of clarity on the final present, combined with the earlier scenes of materialism, has led many to question the moral messaging of the campaign. This has resulted in a significant portion of the public distancing themselves from the brand during the crucial holiday shopping period.

The controversy surrounding the ad has extended beyond social media, with industry experts weighing in on the potential long-term damage to the John Lewis partnership with consumers. The store's reputation has long been built on heartwarming narratives, and this deviation has been met with skepticism from long-time loyalists. The debate continues to unfold as the Christmas season progresses.

As the news cycle turns, the incident stands as a stark reminder of the risks involved in challenging traditional advertising norms. While some view the campaign as a fresh take on generational gaps, others see it as a betrayal of the values that made the John Lewis Christmas advert a staple of British culture. The divide remains sharp, with no easy resolution in sight for the retailer.