Vanessa Feltz Condemns John Lewis Christmas Ad as Abhorrent

Vanessa Feltz criticizes the new John Lewis campaign, calling it grossly wrong and accusing the retailer of promoting materialism and rude behavior in Gloria and Pickles.

Vanessa Feltz has issued a scathing critique of the latest John Lewis Christmas advertisement, labeling the campaign as abhorrent and describing its narrative as grossly and awfully wrong. The radio presenter launched this passionate attack after viewing the retailer's newest festive offering, which has sparked significant controversy among viewers and critics alike. Feltz argued that the spot fails to capture the authentic spirit of the holiday season by portraying grandchildren whose affection appears contingent upon expensive gifts.

Feltz Details Campaign Flaws and Rudeness

The broadcast features Dame Kristin Scott Thomas portraying a wealthy grandmother who struggles to connect with her two grandchildren, Freddie and Maggie, during their Christmas visit to her London home. Feltz emphasized that the relationship between grandmothers and grandchildren is central to her own life, making the depiction in the commercial particularly offensive to her sensibilities. She noted that the children are rude, while their parents remain passive and uncouth throughout the interactions.

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Specific elements of the plot drew Feltz's ire, including a scene where the grandmother visits a shop that is not John Lewis to purchase a Father Christmas ornament. In this sequence, she drops the item, breaks it, and leaves without offering to pay, a detail Feltz found deeply problematic. She also criticized the moment when a grandchild shakes a card to check for cash, interpreting it as a symbol of materialism that misses the point of genuine family bonding.

Ad Plot Unfolds With Magical Intervention

The three-minute film, titled Gloria and Pickles, follows the storyline of a middle-class grandmother attempting to find the perfect presents for her grandchildren. The children show little interest in her treasured childhood wooden toy dog, Pickles, voiced by comedian Paul Whitehouse. When they reject her gift, she initially considers giving them cash instead, highlighting the generational disconnect she is trying to bridge.

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The narrative takes a turn when the wooden dog, Pickles, springs to life and persuades Gloria to make a more concerted effort to connect with them. This magical intervention leads to a last-minute shopping spree where she transforms her home office into a Gran Cave. The space is complete with disco balls, lights, and music, which eventually earns her an affectionate hug from the children, resolving the conflict through effort rather than financial transactions.

John Lewis Defends Campaign Intent

John Lewis has defended its under-fire Christmas advert, insisting that the controversial campaign actually celebrates the true spirit of Christmas. A spokesperson for the retailer responded to the backlash on social media platform X, stating that gifting across generations can feel tricky and it is tempting to hand over an envelope of cash to play it safe. The brand hopes Gloria's story inspires everyone to back their instincts and choose something personal this Christmas rather than relying on monetary gifts.

The department store's advertising campaign has faced further criticism, with some observers accusing the retailer of rewarding bad behavior and promoting materialism. Despite the defense, the brand's famous festive advert has been described by some critics as one of its worst in recent years. The retailer maintains that the core message is about putting more thought into presents, although the execution has divided public opinion significantly.

Other Critics Join Public Backlash

The backlash against the advertisement extends beyond Feltz, with prominent figures such as broadcaster Piers Morgan also condemning the spot. Morgan took to social media to write that the commercial is possibly the worst he has ever seen for any product. He stated that the advert would actively dissuade him from visiting John Lewis, questioning the judgment of the marketing team behind the creation.

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Feltz's strong reaction was shared on her YouTube channel, At Home With Vanessa, in a last-minute reaction video. She was joined by Sharon Marshall, Isobel Webster, and branding expert Marcel Knobil to dissect the advert. The group debated whether the brand's festive campaign has officially lost its magic, reflecting a broader conversation about the effectiveness and moral messaging of modern holiday advertising.