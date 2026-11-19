Tom Sandoval opens up about his five-hour kidney cancer surgery, his emotional recovery, and the support from Lori Krebs following a July diagnosis.

Tom Sandoval, a prominent cast member of Vanderpump Rules, has publicly detailed his harrowing medical journey after undergoing a complex five-hour operation on November 18. The reality television star recently broke his silence regarding the procedure, which was performed to remove a cancerous tumor from his left kidney. Sandoval, who is 47 years old, explained that the surgery was significantly more complicated than initially anticipated because the growth was larger and deeper within his body than doctors had first estimated.

Medical Diagnosis And Surgical Details

The health crisis began in July when Sandoval woke up in severe pain and sought immediate medical attention at a hospital. He initially believed he was suffering from kidney stones, but a CT scan revealed the presence of a tumor on his left kidney. Subsequent medical tests confirmed that the growth was indeed cancerous, prompting the urgent need for surgical intervention. Although his surgeon expressed hope that the entire growth was successfully removed, final pathology results confirming the complete excision are still pending.

Also read Jax Taylor reveals cancer diagnosis as he undergoes surgery: ‘In a really dark place’

Emotional Impact And Family History

Sandoval described the period following his diagnosis as one of the scariest times of his life, noting that he kept the illness private for several months to protect his mental well-being. The diagnosis triggered painful memories of his father, Ronald Cauchi, who died from throat and esophageal cancer in December 2017. Sandoval admitted that hearing the word cancer broke him emotionally and placed him in a dark psychological state, echoing the grief he experienced during his father's final illness.

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Lori Krebs Support And Sobriety Milestone

Throughout his treatment and recovery, Sandoval credited his girlfriend, Lori Krebs, as his primary source of strength. He praised her for being absolutely incredible and for standing by him through every difficult moment of the process. In addition to sharing his medical update, Sandoval revealed that November 28 will mark two years of sobriety, using his recovery journey to encourage others not to take their health for granted. He emphasized that his main goal is to stay healthy and be present to watch his son grow up.