Vanderpump Rules Alum Jax Taylor revealed he’s been diagnosed with cancer after a tumor was discovered on his kidney in July: “It broke me.”

“This is something I’ve kept private for the past few months because it’s been one of the scariest times of my life,” Taylor wrote in a, which featured photos from his hospital bed and a video of him walking with the help of a walker.

“What I thought was just a kidney stone turned into something I never imagined. My CT scan also showed a tumor on my left kidney. After many tests and appointments I found out it was cancer. ”—shared that the diagnosis was especially challenging given his father had died of cancer.

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As he put of hearing the word cancer, “It broke me. ” “It put me in a really dark place,” he added.

“The hardest part was the waiting. Knowing there was a tumor growing inside me while trying to go about my life like everything was fine. ”Taylor confirmed that prior to posting, he’d undergone a five-hour surgery to remove the tumor. He noted that the tumor was larger than doctors had anticipated, however, and that they’re awaiting further pathology results.

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“I honestly don’t know how I would have gotten through everything without my amazing girlfriend by my side,” he wrote of Krebs, who was seen lying in a hospital chair in one of the photos in Taylor’s carousel. “She’s been my rock through all of this. She’s not just my partner, she’s my best friend and I feel so insanely lucky to have her in my life.

” Taylor also reflected on how the last few months have affected the way he views his health and wellbeing.

“If there’s one thing I hope people can take away from this, it’s never to take your health for granted,” he wrote. “I did for many years and I won’t ever do that again. ”“Next week on November 28 will mark my 2 year sobriety anniversary and I’m so f--king proud,” Taylor added.

“It’s crazy how things happen…if I hadn’t ended up in the hospital with that kidney stone, I probably wouldn’t have known this tumor was there until it was too late. I like to think my dad had a part in that. ” He added, “Life can really change in a second.

I’ve been given a lot to think about these past few years and if there’s one thing I know for sure it’s that nothing else matters more than your health your kids and the people that show up for you when it matters the most. ”alum announced in January 2025 that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, his third cancer diagnosis throughout his life.

Despite the devastating news, he announced in February 2025 he was cancer-free following successful surgery and treatments.update.

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"You’re grander than it all. I’m not my fear, my anxiousness or my scars but I embrace it all because the only way to transform it is to own it. ”o that weighs heavily in every decision I make. It was like 10 tons of concrete were just dropped on me.

And I was a bit in denial for a while, I didn't want to admit to it. ”star revealed to fans in September 2018 that she survived anal cancer.

"After posting a picture of myself here and uttering the words #cancer and #hairloss, I feel liberated, deliriously free and completely me," she shared onThe two-time Oscar winner underwent successful treatment for cancer, and his rep confirmed to E! News that doctors deemed Hoffman "star was treated for his third basal cell carcinoma back in 2014, and after his third treatment, Jackman's repfor additional basal cell carcinoma.

At the time, he told fans, "If I can just take this opportunity to remind you summer is coming for those of us in the northern hemisphere, please wear sunscreen.

"Alongside a pair of photos that show a line of stitches running from the bottom of his ear to his jaw, which he later covered with a bandage, the British celebrity chef shared that he underwent a procedure to treat skin cancer. “Grateful and so appreciative for the incredible team at The Skin Associates and their fast reactive work on removing this Basal Cell Carcinoma,” GordondeclaredMelissa Etheridge