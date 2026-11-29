Vanderbilt wide receiver Junior Sherrill stands at a crossroads after leading the Commodores in receiving during his senior season, with the option to return for an additional year of eligibility under the new NCAA five-for-five system before deciding on the NFL Draft.

Vanderbilt wide receiver Junior Sherrill runs the ball during the second quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. , Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt football wide receiver Junior Sherrill put up a peace sign towards the FirstBank Stadium crowd and exited the field after most Vanderbilt players following the Commodores’ season-ending loss to No. 5 Tennessee and seemingly knew it could be his final time leaving the field. Sherrill is an attractive NFL Draft prospect that’s caught the eye of evaluators and teams throughout his senior season in which he’s clearly asserted himself as Vanderbilt’s best player, but he isn’t a lock to be drafted early.

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He also has an additional year of eligibility due to the NCAA’s new five-for-five system. Sherrill clearly has a decision on his hands.