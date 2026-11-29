Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea and his players reflected on a frustrating 2026 season following a decisive loss to Tennessee, marking the end of hopes for a strong senior farewell and program history.

Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea consoles defensive end Brian Allen after the team’s loss to Tennessee in an SEC college football game at FirstBank Stadium Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt defensive end Brian Allen stood in the end zone with tears running down his face, hugging Vanderbilt defensive lineman Issa Ouattara. Lyndon Cooper sprinted into the locker room. Miles Capers walked stoically. Jayvontay Conner ripped his gloves off in frustration.

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Everyone else stared blankly into the tunnel while they watched this brutal season come to an end. All the while, the stands behind them were filled with orange. Tennessee fans had taken over FirstBank Stadium and their team had just controlled the game for its near entirety in their seventh win in eight tries against Vanderbilt.