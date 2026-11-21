GAINESVILLE, FL—Vanderbilt football had Florida on the ropes and was controlling the game, until disaster struck. Commodores’ running back MK Young fumbled a s

Nov 21, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores running back Makhilyn Young stiff arms Florida Gators cornerback J'Vari Flowers during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect GAINESVILLE, FL—Vanderbilt football had Florida on the ropes and was controlling the game, until disaster struck. Commodores’ running back MK Young fumbled a short pass from Vanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis in the open field, which allowed Florida linebacker Myles Graham to pick it up and take it back for a touchdown. Florida’s Ty Jackson forced the fumble.

Also read Three Keys and a Prediction: Vanderbilt Football vs. Florida

Vanderbilt is winning the time of possession battle and has been winning on the line of scrimmage for most of Saturday afternoon, but it now trails 17-9 following Young’s costly fumble. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Prior to Young's fumble, Vanderbilt had been largely controlling the game on the back of a strong running game--which generated 76 yards on 12 carries before Vanderbilt ever threw the ball. The Commodores settling for field goals, a Florida touchdown and Florida running Young's fumble back for a touchdown. Young's fumble is emblematic of the program's problem for most of the 2026 season.

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“It’s always Vanderbilt football beating Vanderbilt football,” Vanderbilt running back MK Young said postgame. Vanderbilt has its back against the wall as it chases a third-consecutive bowl-eligible season. At 4-6, it has to win its final two games to get there. Joey Dwyer is the lead writer on Vanderbilt Commodores On SI.

He found his first love in college sports at nearby Lipscomb University and decided to make a career of telling its best stories. He got his start doing a Notre Dame basketball podcast from his basement as a 14-year-old during COVID and has since aimed to make that 14-year-old proud. Dwyer has covered Vanderbilt sports for three years and previously worked for 247 Sports and Rivals. He contributes to Seth Davis' Hoops HQ, Basket Under Review and Mainstreet Nashville.