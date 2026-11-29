The Commodores hung in tough for a bit, but got worn down by their rivals.

Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley carries the ball during an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt on Nov. 28, 2026, Nashville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect NASHVILLE — Vanderbilt football dropped its final game of its 2026 season, losing to No. 5 Tennessee by a score of 26-12.

Similar to the majority of Vanderbilt’s conference games, the Commodores played the Volunteers close for the entirety of the first half. The two teams traded punts for each of their first two possessions, but Tennessee struck first on the scoreboard. Tennessee started its fourth possession with good field position after Vanderbilt turned it over on downs and went on a 10-play, 31-yard drive that ended in a 48-yard field goal for the Volunteers.

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Tennessee was just getting started with the scoring, too. On its next drive, the Volunteers drove 55 yards down the field for a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Georgia McIntyre to wide receiver Radarius Jackson. On the next possession, Tennessee scored another touchdown on a drive that ended in a 25-yard passing touchdown from McIntyre to wide receiver Brandon Staley to go up 17-0.