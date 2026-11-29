Vanderbilt finishes its 4-8 season with a 26-12 loss to No. 5 Tennessee, highlighting ongoing struggles under head coach Clark Lea at FirstBank Stadium.

Vanderbilt football concluded its 2026 campaign on Saturday, November 28, with a decisive 26-12 defeat against No. 5 Tennessee at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The Commodores finished the season with a 4-8 record, marking another disappointing chapter in their recent history against their in-state rival.

Tennessee Victory Halts Vanderbilt Momentum

Tennessee secured the win without ever facing significant pressure from the Commodores offense, extending their dominant streak over Vanderbilt to seven wins in the last eight meetings. This result confirms a lopsided rivalry where Vanderbilt has lost by double digits in every matchup except their victory at Neyland Stadium a year ago. The final score reflected a game that never felt competitive, despite Vanderbilt entering the contest with a talented roster.

Also read No. 5 Tennessee at Vanderbilt Football: Game Central Rundown, Injury Updates, TV Information

Clark Lea Program Faces Identity Crisis

Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea now faces the difficult task of rebuilding a program that has consistently failed to compete with Tennessee. Lea has long advocated for a ground-and-pound approach to win in the margins of the SEC, but his team has struggled to execute. The Commodores were one of the most penalized teams in the nation this season, turning the ball over frequently and failing to control the line of scrimmage.

Offensive Struggles Define Poor Performance

The Vanderbilt offense generated only 201 total yards, a figure that would not have exceeded 200 without late garbage-time passes. Quarterback Jared Curtis completed 17 of 36 passes for 171 yards and was sacked four times for 34 yards. The team possessed the ball for just 20:52 and converted only 3 of 14 third-down attempts, running 30 fewer plays than Tennessee.

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Defensive Talent Wasted Without Takeaways

While Vanderbilt fielded its most talented defense in the Clark Lea era, the unit failed to force critical turnovers or stop Tennessee consistently. The defensive line struggled to pressure the quarterback, nullifying the potential of dynamic playmakers on the roster. The defense scored as many points as the offense but could rarely get off the field, leading to games slipping out of control in ways that defied their individual skill levels.

Special Teams Strengths Cannot Mask Flaws

Kicker Brock Taylor, one of the best kickers in the country, and a solid punting game were among the team's few bright spots. These strengths allowed Vanderbilt to flip field position effectively, reminiscent of their 2023 performance. However, these special teams efforts were insufficient to overcome offensive inefficiencies and defensive lapses that defined their 4-8 season.